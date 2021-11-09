Se juega la cuarta fecha en la Liga 7

Este martes 9 de noviembre se jugará la cuarta fecha que se suspendió la semana anterior por las malas condiciones climáticas. Y el día miércoles habrá 6 partidos que completarán la cuarta fecha.
Así se jugará:
DIVISIÓN «A»
9 noviembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Hulk Gym – Expreso Carena
9 noviembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Comuna de Franck – Sacachispas
9 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Brasería del Centro – Buen Pique
10 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Mazzino Aberturas – Rimor
DIVISIÓN «B»
2 noviembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Florería Ideal – El Real
2 noviembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Carnadas Buen Pique – Sanitarios Fachini
2 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 4 LLamby F.C. – Demonte Arquitectura
10 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Studio Soft – Apuka Tur
DIVISIÓN «C»
9 noviembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Techos y Zinguería Lim – Ferro For Ever
9 noviembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Farm. Borgogno – Panadería Julian
9 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Tecnopiso Deportivo – Equipos y Servicios PCC
9 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Team Beer – Paprika
10 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Peaky Blinders – Ferreyra Const.
DIVISIÓN «D»
9 noviembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 3 AYAnet – Aranda Construcciones
DIVISIÓN «E»
2 noviembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Super Mayo – Maxiconsumo SyS
2 noviembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 5 G.A. Peluquería – Tornería Olivares
2 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Manos de Tijeras – Mellado Repuestos
2 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Super Lorito – Desp. Rodriguez
10 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Los Bochín – Paprika SG
DIVISIÓN «F»
9 noviembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Lubricentro Wilson – Hachazo F.C.
9 noviembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Caste Bebidas – Doble Zurda
9 noviembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Vito – Indirecto F.C.
10 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Marmolería Gran Mar – V. Doña Maruca