Liga 7: si el tiempo lo permite arranca la décima fecha

Este martes, si el tiempo lo permite y el predio queda en óptimas condiciones se podrá disputar la décima fecha del segundo torneo en la Liga 7 de fútbol. La misma se cerrará el día jueves 12 de septiembre desde las 20 horas. Además te mostramos como quedaron las distintas tablas de posiciones.
Programación:
DIVISIÓN “A”
10 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Sacachispas – La Escarapela de Lanús
10 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Autoestética Frau – Distribuidora Oggier
10 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Studio Soft – MB Aberturas
10 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Panadería La Sureña – Recreativo
12 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Buen Pique – San Martín
DIVISIÓN “B”
10 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Rincón del Hincha – Los Crack´s
10 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 CECE – Demonte Arquitectura
10 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 La 2003 SL – Tendenza Giovane
12 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Real Bolivia – Comuna de Franck
12 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Avi Peperina – El Real
12 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Milenium Gym – ADN Seguridad Industrial
DIVISIÓN “C”
10 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Aranda Construcciones – Central
10 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Despensa Gisela – Carnadas Buen Pique
10 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Smart On – Ferma
12 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Paprika – Andamios y Tub. Las Heras
12 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Los Piratas – Hulk Gym
12 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Farmacia Borgogno – Fachini -:-
DIVISIÓN “D”
10 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Brasería El Centro – Despensa El Angel
10 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Don Satur F.C. – Hogar Los Abuelos
10 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Los Iriondos – Llamby FC
12 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Rimor – Multiservicios Pujato
12 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Gatito FC – Despensa Kari
12 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Deja Vú – Refugio
DIVISIÓN “E”
10 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Marginados FC – Despensa La Esponja
10 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Autoservicios Maru – Despensa Itati
12 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Apuka Tur – Alma Jugueterìa
12 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Los Amigos – Benjamín
12 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 CECE Sr. – Las Pulgas
12 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Nutriar – Los Carasucias
DIVISIÓN “F”
10 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Super Mayo – Manos de Tijera
10 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Néstor Lagger Muebles – Yeruvá
10 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Universal Sol – Doble Zurda
10 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Los Pibes – Transporte De Paolo
12 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Seg. Grupo Kuchen – Team Bear
Posiciones:
DIVISIÓN “A”
1 • San Martín 9 8 1 0 29 21 17
2 • Buen Pique 9 7 1 1 31 16 15
3 • Expreso Carena 9 5 2 2 32 6 12
4 ↑ Sacachispas 9 4 3 2 24 7 11
5 ↓ Autoestética Frau 9 5 0 4 33 7 10
6 • Studio Soft 9 3 2 4 28 -1 8
7 ↑ Panadería La Sureña 9 4 0 5 23 -1 8
8 ↑ La Escarapela de Lanús 9 4 0 5 27 -4 8
9 ↓ Recreativo 9 3 0 6 23 -7 6
10 ↑ Distribuidora Oggier 9 2 1 6 23 -12 5
11 ↓ Gotas de Vida 9 2 1 6 14 -12 5
12 • MB Aberturas 9 1 1 7 22 -20 3
*Al finalizar el torneo se descontarán dos puntos al equipo «Distribuidora Oggier» por jugador mal incluido.
DIVISIÓN “B”
1 ↑ Avi Peperina 9 6 1 2 23 10 13
2 ↓ CECE 9 5 2 2 28 11 12
3 • Los Crack´s 9 3 5 1 25 9 11
4 ↑ Comuna de Franck 9 4 2 3 25 8 10
5 ↓ El Real 9 5 0 4 23 4 10
6 • Milenium Gym 9 3 3 3 24 -1 9
7 • Rincón del Hincha 9 3 2 4 21 -1 8
8 ↑ La 2003 SL 9 4 0 5 16 -9 8
9 ↑ Demonte Arquitectura 9 4 0 5 17 -10 8
10 ↓ Tendenza Giovane 9 3 1 5 24 -1 7
11 ↓ ADN 9 2 2 5 9 -9 6
12 ↓ Real Bolivia 9 2 2 5 23 -11 6
DIVISIÓN “C”
1 • Los Piratas 9 8 1 0 34 21 17
2 • Carnadas Buen Pique 9 7 1 1 32 14 15
3 • Las Heras 9 5 2 2 25 7 12
4 • Hulk Gym 9 4 3 2 27 7 11
5 • Smart On 9 4 3 2 21 4 11
6 ↑ Despensa Gisela 9 3 2 4 25 4 8
7 ↓ Paprika 9 3 2 4 24 0 8
8 • Aranda Construcciones 9 4 0 5 22 0 8
9 • Farmacia Borgogno 9 2 2 5 26 -9 6
10 • Ferma 9 2 2 5 21 -10 6
11 • Central 9 0 4 5 14 -18 4
12 • Fachini 9 1 0 8 12 -20 2
DIVISIÓN “D”
1 ↑ Hogar Los Abuelos 9 7 1 1 28 18 15
2 ↑ Rimor 9 6 2 1 38 17 14
3 ↓ Gatito FC 9 7 0 2 28 11 14
4 • Brasería El Centro 9 5 2 2 20 7 12
5 • Despensa Kari 9 6 0 3 29 6 12
6 ↑ Deja Vú 9 5 0 4 27 7 10
7 ↓ Llamby FC 9 4 1 4 26 4 9
8 • Despensa El Angel 9 3 1 5 27 5 7
9 • Multiservicios Pujato 9 3 0 6 18 -11 6
10 • Refugio 9 2 1 6 13 -16 5
11 • Los Iriondos 9 2 0 7 6 -20 4
12 • Don Satur F.C. 9 0 0 9 10 -28 0
DIVISIÓN “E”
1 • Apuka Tur 9 7 1 1 38 28 15
2 • Los Carasucias 9 6 2 1 33 14 14
3 • Despensa Itati 9 5 1 3 26 7 11
4 ↑ Nutriar 9 4 3 2 33 5 11
5 ↓ Marginados FC 9 3 4 2 26 5 10
6 ↑ CECE Sr. 9 4 2 3 18 -1 10
7 ↓ Los Amigos 9 4 1 4 25 0 9
8 ↑ Autoservicios Maru 9 4 1 4 25 -1 9
9 ↓ Alma Jugueterìa 9 3 1 5 29 -4 7
10 • Las Pulgas 9 3 1 5 17 -18 7
11 • Benjamín 9 1 1 7 12 -22 3
12 • Despensa La Esponja 9 0 2 7 13 -13 2
*Al finalizar el torneo se le descontarán 2 (dos) puntos al equipo «Los Marginados» por sanción disciplinaria
DIVISIÓN “F”
1 • Team Bear 9 8 1 0 58 46 17
2 • Eser Servicios 9 6 3 0 30 19 15
3 • Super Mayo 9 6 2 1 25 5 14
4 • Los Pibes 9 5 0 4 30 11 10
5 ↑ Néstor Lagger Muebles 9 4 2 3 18 6 10
6 ↓ Seg. Grupo Kuchen 9 4 0 5 20 1 8
7 ↓ Doble Zurda 9 4 0 5 23 -1 8
8 • Transporte De Paolo 9 4 0 5 19 -2 8
9 • Yeruvá 9 3 0 6 20 -11 6
10 • Manos de Tijera 9 3 0 6 22 -14 6
11 ↑ Universal Sol 9 2 0 7 12 -35 4
12 ↓ El Rejunte 9 1 0 8 12 -25 2
*Al finalizar el torneo se descontarán dos puntos al equipo «Los Pibes» por jugador mal incluido