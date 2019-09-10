Home NoticiasDeportes Liga 7: si el tiempo lo permite arranca la décima fecha
Liga 7: si el tiempo lo permite arranca la décima fecha

by hernan
Liga 7: si el tiempo lo permite arranca la décima fecha

Este martes, si el tiempo lo permite y el predio queda en óptimas condiciones se podrá disputar la décima fecha del segundo torneo en la Liga 7 de fútbol. La misma se cerrará el día jueves 12 de septiembre desde las 20 horas. Además te mostramos como quedaron las distintas tablas de posiciones.

 

Programación:

 

DIVISIÓN “A”

10 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Sacachispas – La Escarapela de Lanús

10 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Autoestética Frau – Distribuidora Oggier

10 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Studio Soft – MB Aberturas

10 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Panadería La Sureña – Recreativo

12 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Buen Pique – San Martín

 

DIVISIÓN “B”

10 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Rincón del Hincha – Los Crack´s

10 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 CECE – Demonte Arquitectura

10 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 La 2003 SL – Tendenza Giovane

12 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Real Bolivia – Comuna de Franck

12 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Avi Peperina – El Real

12 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Milenium Gym – ADN Seguridad Industrial

 

DIVISIÓN “C”

10 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Aranda Construcciones – Central

10 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Despensa Gisela – Carnadas Buen Pique

10 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Smart On – Ferma

12 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Paprika – Andamios y Tub. Las Heras

12 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Los Piratas – Hulk Gym

12 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Farmacia Borgogno – Fachini               -:-

 

DIVISIÓN “D”

10 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Brasería El Centro – Despensa El Angel

10 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Don Satur F.C. – Hogar Los Abuelos

10 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Los Iriondos – Llamby FC

12 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Rimor – Multiservicios Pujato

12 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Gatito FC – Despensa Kari

12 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Deja Vú – Refugio

 

DIVISIÓN  “E”

10 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Marginados FC – Despensa La Esponja

10 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Autoservicios Maru – Despensa Itati

12 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Apuka Tur – Alma Jugueterìa

12 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Los Amigos – Benjamín

12 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 CECE Sr. – Las Pulgas

12 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Nutriar – Los Carasucias

 

DIVISIÓN “F”

10 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Super Mayo – Manos de Tijera

10 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Néstor Lagger Muebles – Yeruvá

10 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Universal Sol – Doble Zurda

10 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Los Pibes – Transporte De Paolo

12 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Seg. Grupo Kuchen – Team Bear

 

Posiciones:

 

DIVISIÓN “A”

1             •             San Martín         9             8             1             0             29           21           17

2             •             Buen Pique        9             7             1             1             31           16           15

3             •             Expreso Carena               9             5             2             2             32           6             12

4             ↑           Sacachispas        9             4             3             2             24           7             11

5             ↓           Autoestética Frau           9             5             0             4             33           7             10

6             •             Studio Soft         9             3             2             4             28           -1            8

7             ↑           Panadería La Sureña      9             4             0             5             23           -1            8

8             ↑           La Escarapela de Lanús 9             4             0             5             27           -4            8

9             ↓           Recreativo          9             3             0             6             23           -7            6

10           ↑           Distribuidora Oggier       9             2             1             6             23           -12         5

11           ↓           Gotas de Vida   9             2             1             6             14           -12         5

12           •             MB Aberturas   9             1             1             7             22           -20         3

*Al finalizar el torneo se descontarán dos puntos al equipo «Distribuidora Oggier» por jugador mal incluido.

 

DIVISIÓN “B”

1             ↑           Avi Peperina      9             6             1             2             23           10           13

2             ↓           CECE      9             5             2             2             28           11           12

3             •             Los Crack´s         9             3             5             1             25           9             11

4             ↑           Comuna de Franck         9             4             2             3             25           8             10

5             ↓           El Real   9             5             0             4             23           4             10

6             •             Milenium Gym 9             3             3             3             24           -1            9

7             •             Rincón del Hincha           9             3             2             4             21           -1            8

8             ↑           La 2003 SL           9             4             0             5             16           -9            8

9             ↑           Demonte Arquitectura 9             4             0             5             17           -10         8

10           ↓           Tendenza Giovane         9             3             1             5             24           -1            7

11           ↓           ADN      9             2             2             5             9             -9            6

12           ↓           Real Bolivia         9             2             2             5             23           -11         6

 

DIVISIÓN “C”

1             •             Los Piratas          9             8             1             0             34           21           17

2             •             Carnadas Buen Pique    9             7             1             1             32           14           15

3             •             Las Heras            9             5             2             2             25           7             12

4             •             Hulk Gym            9             4             3             2             27           7             11

5             •             Smart On            9             4             3             2             21           4             11

6             ↑           Despensa Gisela              9             3             2             4             25           4             8

7             ↓           Paprika 9             3             2             4             24           0             8

8             •             Aranda Construcciones                9             4             0             5             22           0             8

9             •             Farmacia Borgogno        9             2             2             5             26           -9            6

10           •             Ferma   9             2             2             5             21           -10         6

11           •             Central 9             0             4             5             14           -18         4

12           •             Fachini  9             1             0             8             12           -20         2

 

DIVISIÓN “D”

1             ↑           Hogar Los Abuelos          9             7             1             1             28           18           15

2             ↑           Rimor    9             6             2             1             38           17           14

3             ↓           Gatito FC             9             7             0             2             28           11           14

4             •             Brasería El Centro           9             5             2             2             20           7             12

5             •             Despensa Kari   9             6             0             3             29           6             12

6             ↑           Deja Vú               9             5             0             4             27           7             10

7             ↓           Llamby FC           9             4             1             4             26           4             9

8             •             Despensa El Angel          9             3             1             5             27           5             7

9             •             Multiservicios Pujato     9             3             0             6             18           -11         6

10           •             Refugio                9             2             1             6             13           -16         5

11           •             Los Iriondos       9             2             0             7             6             -20         4

12           •             Don Satur F.C.   9             0             0             9             10           -28         0

 

DIVISIÓN “E”

1             •             Apuka Tur           9             7             1             1             38           28           15

2             •             Los Carasucias   9             6             2             1             33           14           14

3             •             Despensa Itati  9             5             1             3             26           7             11

4             ↑           Nutriar 9             4             3             2             33           5             11

5             ↓           Marginados FC 9             3             4             2             26           5             10

6             ↑           CECE Sr.               9             4             2             3             18           -1            10

7             ↓           Los Amigos         9             4             1             4             25           0             9

8             ↑           Autoservicios Maru        9             4             1             4             25           -1            9

9             ↓           Alma Jugueterìa              9             3             1             5             29           -4            7

10           •             Las Pulgas           9             3             1             5             17           -18         7

11           •             Benjamín            9             1             1             7             12           -22         3

12           •             Despensa La Esponja     9             0             2             7             13           -13         2

*Al finalizar el torneo se le descontarán 2 (dos) puntos al equipo «Los Marginados» por sanción disciplinaria

 

DIVISIÓN “F”

1             •             Team Bear          9             8             1             0             58           46           17

2             •             Eser Servicios    9             6             3             0             30           19           15

3             •             Super Mayo       9             6             2             1             25           5             14

4             •             Los Pibes             9             5             0             4             30           11           10

5             ↑           Néstor Lagger Muebles               9             4             2             3             18           6             10

6             ↓           Seg. Grupo Kuchen        9             4             0             5             20           1             8

7             ↓           Doble Zurda       9             4             0             5             23           -1            8

8             •             Transporte De Paolo      9             4             0             5             19           -2            8

9             •             Yeruvá  9             3             0             6             20           -11         6

10           •             Manos de Tijera              9             3             0             6             22           -14         6

11           ↑           Universal Sol     9             2             0             7             12           -35         4

12           ↓           El Rejunte           9             1             0             8             12           -25         2

 

*Al finalizar el torneo se descontarán dos puntos al equipo «Los Pibes» por jugador mal incluido

0
