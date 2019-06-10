Liga 7: se viene una nueva fecha del apertura

Serán los días martes 11 y jueves 13 de junio desde las 20 horas.

Se viene la anteúltima fecha del apertura. La misma se jugará este martes 11 y jueves 13 de junio desde las 20 horas. Además te mostramos como están las posiciones en la “recta final” del torneo.

 

Programación:

 

DIVISIÓN “A”

11 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 2 Distribuidora Pitu – Gotas de Vida

11 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 2 San Martín Automotores – Real Bolivia

11 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Autoestética Frau – Expreso Carena

13 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 2 La Escarapela de Lanús – Buen Pique

13 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Recreativo – Sacachispas

13 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Comuna de Franck – MB Aberturas

 

DIVISIÓN “B”

11 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Milenium Gym – ADN Seguridad Industrial

11 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 CECE – Demonte Arquitectura

11 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 2 Super Mayo – Distribuidora Oggier

11 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Panadería La Sureña – Aranda Construcciones

13 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Central – Studio Soft

13 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 2 La 2003 SL – Tendenza Giovane

 

DIVISIÓN “C”

11 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Ferma – El Real

11 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Omega Inmobiliaria – Kiosco El Cruce

13 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 2 Los Iriondos – Fachini

13 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Rincón del Hincha – Andamios y Tubulares Las Heras

13 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Peperina – Los Crack´s

13 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Organización Alexis – Llamby FC

 

DIVISIÓN “D”

11 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Farmacia Borgogno – Paprika

11 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Carnadas El Buen Pique – Los Piratas

11 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Rimor – CECE Sr.

13 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Las Pulgas – Benjamin Tiendas

13 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Smart On – Refugio

13 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Hulk Gym – Despensa Gisela

 

DIVISIÓN  “E”

11 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Los Amigos – Brasería El Centro

11 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Reynoso Construcciones – Dejavu FC

13 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Nutriar – Multiservicios Pujato

13 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Hogar Los Abuelos – Seguros Grupo Kuchen

13 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Arcos – Verdulería Doña Maruca

13 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Gatito FC – Gomería El Pelado

 

DIVISIÓN “F”

11 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Universal Sol – Haru Peluquería

11 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Transporte Depaolo – Despensa La Esponja

11 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Marginales FC – El Rejunte

11 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Los Carasucias – Yeruvá

13 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Apuka Tur – Despensa Maru

13 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 El Shaddai – Disco y Candy Bar – Chacinados Rodriguez

 

Posiciones:

 

DIVISIÓN “A”

1             •             San Martín                       9               7             2             0             27           17           16

2             •             Sacachispas                      9               7             1             1             28           18           15

3             •             Recreativo                        9               5             2             2             19           1             12

4             •             Autoestética Frau           9             5             1             3             28           8             11

5             •             Gotas de Vida                 9               5             1             3             37           5             11

6             •             La Escarapela de Lanús 9             5             0             4             35           8             10

7             •             Comuna de Franck         9             3             2             4             31           -1            8

8             •             Expreso Carena                             9               2             3             4             28           -4            7

9             •             Buen Pique                      9               2             2             5             17           -5            6

10           •             MB Aberturas                 9               3             0             6             24           -8            6

11           •             Real Bolivia                       9               2             0             7             24           -18         4

12           •             Distribuidora Pitu            9             0             2             7             10           -21         2

 

*Al finalizar el torneo se le descontarán 2 puntos al equipo Distribuidora Pitu por jugador mal incluido.

 

DIVISIÓN “B”

1             •             Distribuidora Oggier       9             8             0             1             46           27           16

2             •             CECE                                  9 5             2             2             29           10           12

3             ↑           Milenium Gym               9               4             3             2             32           13           11

4             ↑           Demonte Arquitectura 9             5             1             3             27           4             11

5             ↓           La 2003 SL                         9               4             2             3             27           5             10

6             •             ADN                                  9 4             2             3             25           4             10

7             •             Panadería La Sureña      9             5             0             4             24           -2            10

8             ↑           Studio Soft                       8               4             1             3             28           3             9

9             ↓           Tendenza Giovane         8             3             1             4             22           3             7

10           •             Central                             9 2             0             7             19           -12         4

11           •             Aranda Construcciones                9             1             1             7             10           -26         3

12           •             Super Mayo                     7               0             1             6             12           -29         1

 

DIVISIÓN “C”

1             •             Rincón del Hincha           9             8             1             0             36           20           17

2             •             El Real                               9 7             1             1             39           14           15

3             •             Peperina                          9                6             2             1             33           17           14

4             •             Los Crack´s                      9                5             2             2             37           21           12

5             •             Ferma                               9 5             1             3             32           9             11

6             •             Fachini                              9 4             1             4             34           2             9

7             •             Las Heras                          9               4             1             4             26           -2            9

8             ↑           Organización Alexis        9             2             2             5             20           -17         6

9             ↓           Los Iriondos                     9               1             2             6             20           -12         4

10           ↓           Llamby FC                         9               2             0             7             22           -17         4

11           •             Omega Inmobiliaria        9             2             0             7             9             -25         4

12           •             Kiosco El Cruce                 9             0             3             6             28           -10         3

 

DIVISIÓN “D”

1             ↑           Los Piratas                        9               8             0             1             50           31           16

2             ↓           Smart On                          9               7             1             1             39           26           15

3             •             Despensa Gisela              9             7             0             2             38           20           14

4             •             Paprika                                9             6             1             2             38           16           13

5             •             Carnadas El Buen Pique               9             5             2             2             30           9             12

6             ↑           Hulk Gym                          9               4             1             4             42           6             9

7             ↑           Farmacia Borgogno        9             4             1             4             33           -9            9

8             ↓           Rimor                                9 3             1             5             29           1             7

9             •             Refugio                                            9 2             1             6             18           -26         5

10           •             Las Pulgas                         9               1             2             6             20           -29         4

11           •             CECE Sr.                             9               1             0             8             21           -22         2

12           •             Benjamin Tiendas           9             1             0             8             16           -23         2

 

DIVISIÓN “E”

1             •             Dejavu FC                         9               7             1             1             41           19           15

2             •             Gomería El Pelado          9             5             4             0             34           9             14

3             ↑           Brasería El Centro           9             6             1             2             38           13           13

4             ↓           Hogar Los Abuelos          9             6             0             3             45           26           12

5             •             Gatito FC                           9               4             2             3             33           4             10

6             ↑           Multiservicios Pujato     9             3             3             3             30           5             9

7             ↓           Reynoso Construc.         9             4             1             4             28           -4            9

8             ↑           Los Amigos                       9               3             2             4             27           -1            8

9             ↓           Seguros Grupo Kuchen                9             3             2             4             19           -9            8

10           •             Nutriar                                 9             3             1             5             24           -14         7

11           •             Doña Maruca                  9               1             0             8             24           -23         2

12           •             Arcos    9             0             1             8             14           -25         1

 

DIVISIÓN “F”

1             •             Apuka Tur                         9               7             2             0             44           33           16

2             •             Marginales FC                 9               7             1             1             41           31           15

3             •             Despensa La Esponja     9             6             2             1             39           23           14

4             •             Los Carasucias                 9               6             1             2             52           37           13

5             ↑           Haru Peluquería              9             5             0             4             24           -19         10

6             ↓           Despensa Maru                             9               4             1             4             27           5             9

7             ↓           El Shaddai                         9               4             1             4             27           -2            9

8             •             Transporte Depaolo       9             2             3             4             17           -17         7

9             •             Yeruvá                              9 2             2             5             26           -2            6

10           •             El Rejunte                         9               3             0             6             23           -15         6

11           •             Chacinados Rodriguez   9             1             0             8             14           -39         2

12           •             Universal Sol                   9               0             1             8             17           -35         1

