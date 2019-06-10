Liga 7: se viene una nueva fecha del apertura
Serán los días martes 11 y jueves 13 de junio desde las 20 horas.
Se viene la anteúltima fecha del apertura. La misma se jugará este martes 11 y jueves 13 de junio desde las 20 horas. Además te mostramos como están las posiciones en la “recta final” del torneo.
Programación:
DIVISIÓN “A”
11 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 2 Distribuidora Pitu – Gotas de Vida
11 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 2 San Martín Automotores – Real Bolivia
11 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Autoestética Frau – Expreso Carena
13 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 2 La Escarapela de Lanús – Buen Pique
13 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Recreativo – Sacachispas
13 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Comuna de Franck – MB Aberturas
DIVISIÓN “B”
11 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Milenium Gym – ADN Seguridad Industrial
11 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 CECE – Demonte Arquitectura
11 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 2 Super Mayo – Distribuidora Oggier
11 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Panadería La Sureña – Aranda Construcciones
13 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Central – Studio Soft
13 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 2 La 2003 SL – Tendenza Giovane
DIVISIÓN “C”
11 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Ferma – El Real
11 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Omega Inmobiliaria – Kiosco El Cruce
13 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 2 Los Iriondos – Fachini
13 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Rincón del Hincha – Andamios y Tubulares Las Heras
13 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Peperina – Los Crack´s
13 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Organización Alexis – Llamby FC
DIVISIÓN “D”
11 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Farmacia Borgogno – Paprika
11 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Carnadas El Buen Pique – Los Piratas
11 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Rimor – CECE Sr.
13 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Las Pulgas – Benjamin Tiendas
13 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Smart On – Refugio
13 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Hulk Gym – Despensa Gisela
DIVISIÓN “E”
11 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Los Amigos – Brasería El Centro
11 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Reynoso Construcciones – Dejavu FC
13 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Nutriar – Multiservicios Pujato
13 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Hogar Los Abuelos – Seguros Grupo Kuchen
13 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Arcos – Verdulería Doña Maruca
13 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Gatito FC – Gomería El Pelado
DIVISIÓN “F”
11 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Universal Sol – Haru Peluquería
11 junio, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Transporte Depaolo – Despensa La Esponja
11 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Marginales FC – El Rejunte
11 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Los Carasucias – Yeruvá
13 junio, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Apuka Tur – Despensa Maru
13 junio, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 El Shaddai – Disco y Candy Bar – Chacinados Rodriguez
Posiciones:
DIVISIÓN “A”
1 • San Martín 9 7 2 0 27 17 16
2 • Sacachispas 9 7 1 1 28 18 15
3 • Recreativo 9 5 2 2 19 1 12
4 • Autoestética Frau 9 5 1 3 28 8 11
5 • Gotas de Vida 9 5 1 3 37 5 11
6 • La Escarapela de Lanús 9 5 0 4 35 8 10
7 • Comuna de Franck 9 3 2 4 31 -1 8
8 • Expreso Carena 9 2 3 4 28 -4 7
9 • Buen Pique 9 2 2 5 17 -5 6
10 • MB Aberturas 9 3 0 6 24 -8 6
11 • Real Bolivia 9 2 0 7 24 -18 4
12 • Distribuidora Pitu 9 0 2 7 10 -21 2
*Al finalizar el torneo se le descontarán 2 puntos al equipo Distribuidora Pitu por jugador mal incluido.
DIVISIÓN “B”
1 • Distribuidora Oggier 9 8 0 1 46 27 16
2 • CECE 9 5 2 2 29 10 12
3 ↑ Milenium Gym 9 4 3 2 32 13 11
4 ↑ Demonte Arquitectura 9 5 1 3 27 4 11
5 ↓ La 2003 SL 9 4 2 3 27 5 10
6 • ADN 9 4 2 3 25 4 10
7 • Panadería La Sureña 9 5 0 4 24 -2 10
8 ↑ Studio Soft 8 4 1 3 28 3 9
9 ↓ Tendenza Giovane 8 3 1 4 22 3 7
10 • Central 9 2 0 7 19 -12 4
11 • Aranda Construcciones 9 1 1 7 10 -26 3
12 • Super Mayo 7 0 1 6 12 -29 1
DIVISIÓN “C”
1 • Rincón del Hincha 9 8 1 0 36 20 17
2 • El Real 9 7 1 1 39 14 15
3 • Peperina 9 6 2 1 33 17 14
4 • Los Crack´s 9 5 2 2 37 21 12
5 • Ferma 9 5 1 3 32 9 11
6 • Fachini 9 4 1 4 34 2 9
7 • Las Heras 9 4 1 4 26 -2 9
8 ↑ Organización Alexis 9 2 2 5 20 -17 6
9 ↓ Los Iriondos 9 1 2 6 20 -12 4
10 ↓ Llamby FC 9 2 0 7 22 -17 4
11 • Omega Inmobiliaria 9 2 0 7 9 -25 4
12 • Kiosco El Cruce 9 0 3 6 28 -10 3
DIVISIÓN “D”
1 ↑ Los Piratas 9 8 0 1 50 31 16
2 ↓ Smart On 9 7 1 1 39 26 15
3 • Despensa Gisela 9 7 0 2 38 20 14
4 • Paprika 9 6 1 2 38 16 13
5 • Carnadas El Buen Pique 9 5 2 2 30 9 12
6 ↑ Hulk Gym 9 4 1 4 42 6 9
7 ↑ Farmacia Borgogno 9 4 1 4 33 -9 9
8 ↓ Rimor 9 3 1 5 29 1 7
9 • Refugio 9 2 1 6 18 -26 5
10 • Las Pulgas 9 1 2 6 20 -29 4
11 • CECE Sr. 9 1 0 8 21 -22 2
12 • Benjamin Tiendas 9 1 0 8 16 -23 2
DIVISIÓN “E”
1 • Dejavu FC 9 7 1 1 41 19 15
2 • Gomería El Pelado 9 5 4 0 34 9 14
3 ↑ Brasería El Centro 9 6 1 2 38 13 13
4 ↓ Hogar Los Abuelos 9 6 0 3 45 26 12
5 • Gatito FC 9 4 2 3 33 4 10
6 ↑ Multiservicios Pujato 9 3 3 3 30 5 9
7 ↓ Reynoso Construc. 9 4 1 4 28 -4 9
8 ↑ Los Amigos 9 3 2 4 27 -1 8
9 ↓ Seguros Grupo Kuchen 9 3 2 4 19 -9 8
10 • Nutriar 9 3 1 5 24 -14 7
11 • Doña Maruca 9 1 0 8 24 -23 2
12 • Arcos 9 0 1 8 14 -25 1
DIVISIÓN “F”
1 • Apuka Tur 9 7 2 0 44 33 16
2 • Marginales FC 9 7 1 1 41 31 15
3 • Despensa La Esponja 9 6 2 1 39 23 14
4 • Los Carasucias 9 6 1 2 52 37 13
5 ↑ Haru Peluquería 9 5 0 4 24 -19 10
6 ↓ Despensa Maru 9 4 1 4 27 5 9
7 ↓ El Shaddai 9 4 1 4 27 -2 9
8 • Transporte Depaolo 9 2 3 4 17 -17 7
9 • Yeruvá 9 2 2 5 26 -2 6
10 • El Rejunte 9 3 0 6 23 -15 6
11 • Chacinados Rodriguez 9 1 0 8 14 -39 2
12 • Universal Sol 9 0 1 8 17 -35 1
