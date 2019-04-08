Liga 7: se viene la quinta del torneo apertura

Programación:
DIVISIÓN “A”
9 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 2 Comuna de Franck – Expreso Carena
9 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 San Martín Automotores – Recreativo
9 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 MB Aberturas – Sacachispas
11 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 2 Buen Pique – Distribuidora Pitu
11 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Autoestética Frau – La Escarapela de Lanús
11 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Real Bolivia – Gotas de Vida
DIVISIÓN “B”
9 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 2 Panadería La Sureña – Milenium Gym
9 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 CECE – ADN Seguridad Industrial
9 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 2 Distribuidora Oggier – Tendenza Giovane
9 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Aranda Construcciones – Studio Soft
11 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 2 Demonte Arquitectura – La 2003 SL
11 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Super Mayo – Central
DIVISIÓN “C”
9 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Los Crack´s – Ferma
9 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Andamios y Tubulares Las Heras – Kiosco El Cruce
9 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Omega Inmobiliaria – Organización Alexis
11 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Fachini – El Real
11 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 2 Peperina – Rincón del Hincha
11 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Llamby FC – Los Iriondos
DIVISIÓN “D”
9 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 CECE Sr. – Refugio
9 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Benjamin Tiendas – Carnadas El Buen Pique
9 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Paprika – Los Piratas
11 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Despensa Gisela – Las Pulgas
11 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Farmacia Borgogno – Rimor
11 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Smart On – Hulk Gym
DIVISIÓN “E”
9 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Gomería El Pelado – Verdulería Doña Maruca
9 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Gatito FC – Nutriar
11 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Reynoso Construcciones – Hogar Los Abuelos
11 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Seguros Grupo Kuchen – Los Amigos
11 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Brasería El Centro – Arcos
11 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Dejavu FC – Multiservicios Pujato
DIVISIÓN “F”
9 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Haru Peluquería – Marginales FC
9 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Transporte Depaolo – Yeruvá
9 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 El Rejunte – Chacinados Rodriguez
11 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Universal Sol – Despensa Maru
11 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Apuka Tur – Despensa La Esponja
11 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Los Carasucias – El Shaddai – Disco y Candy Bar
Posiciones:
DIVISIÓN “A”
1 • Sacachispas 4 3 1 0 12 10 7
2 ↑ La Escarapela de Lanús 4 3 0 1 17 8 6
3 ↓ San Martín 3 2 1 0 7 5 5
4 ↑ Gotas de Vida 4 2 1 1 11 2 5
5 ↓ Recreativo 4 2 1 1 7 -2 5
6 ↑ MB Aberturas 4 2 0 2 12 1 4
7 ↓ Expreso Carena 4 1 2 1 8 0 4
8 ↑ Comuna de Franck 4 1 1 2 14 1 3
9 ↓ Autoestética Frau 4 1 1 2 6 -3 3
10 ↓ Buen Pique 4 1 1 2 5 -3 3
11 ↓ Distribuidora Pitu 3 0 1 2 5 -2 1
12 • Real Bolivia 4 0 0 4 3 -17 0
DIVISIÓN “B”
1 • Distribuidora Oggier 4 4 0 0 20 11 8
2 ↑ Panadería La Sureña 4 3 0 1 12 2 6
3 ↓ CECE 4 2 1 1 14 5 5
4 ↑ La 2003 SL 4 2 1 1 14 5 5
5 ↓ Milenium Gym 4 1 3 0 11 2 5
6 ↑ ADN Seguridad 4 2 1 1 10 -1 5
7 ↑ Demonte Arquitectura 4 2 0 2 11 -1 4
8 ↓ Tendenza Giovane 3 1 1 1 10 1 3
9 ↓ Studio Soft 3 1 0 2 14 0 2
10 • Super Mayo 2 0 1 1 5 -6 1
11 • Aranda Construcciones 4 0 0 4 4 -9 0
12 • Central 4 0 0 4 2 -9 0
DIVISIÓN “C”
1 ↑ Rincón del Hincha 4 4 0 0 20 13 8
2 ↑ Peperina 4 3 1 0 11 5 7
3 ↑ Ferma 4 3 0 1 15 10 6
4 ↓ Fachini 4 3 0 1 17 3 6
5 ↑ El Real 4 2 1 1 16 4 5
6 ↓ Los Crack´s 4 2 1 1 13 4 5
7 • Los Iriondos 4 1 2 1 13 2 4
8 ↑ Llamby FC 4 1 0 3 9 -6 2
9 ↑ Andamios Las Heras 4 1 0 3 8 -6 2
10 ↓ Omega Inmobiliaria 4 1 0 3 4 -10 2
11 ↓ Kiosco El Cruce 4 0 1 3 14 -6 1
12 • Organización Alexis 4 0 0 4 6 -13 0
DIVISIÓN “D”
1 • Despensa Gisela 4 4 0 0 17 13 8
2 • Smart On 4 3 1 0 14 10 7
3 • Paprika 4 3 0 1 22 13 6
4 • Los Piratas 4 3 0 1 17 6 6
5 • Rimor 4 2 0 2 11 2 4
6 ↑ Farmacia Borgogno 4 2 0 2 14 -4 4
7 ↓ Carnadas El Buen Pique 4 1 1 2 10 -2 3
8 ↑ Hulk Gym 4 1 1 2 16 -5 3
9 ↓ CECE Sr. 4 1 0 3 11 -3 2
10 ↓ Benjamin Tiendas 4 1 0 3 8 -6 2
11 • Refugio 4 1 0 3 5 -15 2
12 • Las Pulgas 4 0 1 3 11 -9 1
DIVISIÓN “E”
1 • Hogar Los Abuelos 4 4 0 0 27 19 8
2 ↑ Gomería El Pelado 4 2 2 0 17 4 6
3 ↑ Nutriar 4 3 0 1 16 3 6
4 ↓ Reynoso Construcc. 4 3 0 1 14 0 6
5 • Dejavu FC 4 2 1 1 15 5 5
6 ↑ Gatito FC 4 1 2 1 15 2 4
7 • Multiservicios Pujato 4 0 3 1 10 -1 3
8 ↑ Brasería El Centro 4 1 1 2 10 -2 3
9 ↓ Seguros Grupo Kuchen 4 1 1 2 11 -6 3
10 ↓ Los Amigos 4 0 2 2 12 -3 2
11 ↓ Doña Maruca 4 1 0 3 15 -10 2
12 • Arcos 4 0 0 4 7 -11 0
DIVISIÓN “F”
1 ↑ Haru Peluquería 4 4 0 0 14 7 8
2 ↑ Apuka Tur 4 3 1 0 15 11 7
3 ↓ Despensa La Esponja 4 3 1 0 14 7 7
4 ↑ Marginales FC 4 2 1 1 12 7 5
5 ↓ El Shaddai 4 2 1 1 14 -1 5
6 • Transporte Depaolo 4 1 2 1 7 -3 4
7 • Los Carasucias 4 1 1 2 18 9 3
8 ↑ Yeruvá 4 1 1 2 13 5 3
9 ↓ Despensa Maru 4 1 1 2 9 -1 3
10 ↓ Chacinados Rodriguez 4 1 0 3 11 -9 2
11 • Universal Sol 4 0 1 3 9 -17 1
12 • El Rejunte 4 0 0 4 8 -15 0