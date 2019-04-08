NoticiasDeportesFútbol

Liga 7: se viene la quinta del torneo apertura

Programación:

 

DIVISIÓN “A”

9 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 2 Comuna de Franck – Expreso Carena

9 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 San Martín Automotores – Recreativo

9 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 MB Aberturas – Sacachispas

11 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 2 Buen Pique – Distribuidora Pitu

11 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Autoestética Frau – La Escarapela de Lanús

11 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Real Bolivia – Gotas de Vida

 

DIVISIÓN “B”

9 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 2 Panadería La Sureña – Milenium Gym

9 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 CECE – ADN Seguridad Industrial

9 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 2 Distribuidora Oggier – Tendenza Giovane

9 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Aranda Construcciones – Studio Soft

11 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 2 Demonte Arquitectura – La 2003 SL

11 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Super Mayo – Central

 

DIVISIÓN “C”

9 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Los Crack´s – Ferma

9 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Andamios y Tubulares Las Heras – Kiosco El Cruce

9 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Omega Inmobiliaria – Organización Alexis

11 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Fachini – El Real

11 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 2 Peperina – Rincón del Hincha

11 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Llamby FC – Los Iriondos

 

DIVISIÓN “D”

9 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 CECE Sr. – Refugio

9 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Benjamin Tiendas – Carnadas El Buen Pique

9 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Paprika – Los Piratas

11 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Despensa Gisela – Las Pulgas

11 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Farmacia Borgogno – Rimor

11 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Smart On – Hulk Gym

 

DIVISIÓN “E”

9 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Gomería El Pelado – Verdulería Doña Maruca

9 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Gatito FC – Nutriar

11 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Reynoso Construcciones – Hogar Los Abuelos

11 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Seguros Grupo Kuchen – Los Amigos

11 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Brasería El Centro – Arcos

11 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Dejavu FC – Multiservicios Pujato

 

DIVISIÓN “F”

9 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Haru Peluquería – Marginales FC

9 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Transporte Depaolo – Yeruvá

9 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 El Rejunte – Chacinados Rodriguez

11 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Universal Sol – Despensa Maru

11 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Apuka Tur – Despensa La Esponja

11 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Los Carasucias – El Shaddai – Disco y Candy Bar

 

Posiciones:

 

DIVISIÓN “A”

1             •             Sacachispas                      4               3             1             0             12           10           7

2             ↑           La Escarapela de Lanús 4             3             0             1             17           8             6

3             ↓           San Martín                       3               2             1             0             7             5             5

4             ↑           Gotas de Vida                 4               2             1             1             11           2             5

5             ↓           Recreativo                        4               2             1             1             7             -2            5

6             ↑           MB Aberturas                 4               2             0             2             12           1             4

7             ↓           Expreso Carena                             4               1             2             1             8             0             4

8             ↑           Comuna de Franck         4             1             1             2             14           1             3

9             ↓           Autoestética Frau           4             1             1             2             6             -3            3

10           ↓           Buen Pique                      4               1             1             2             5             -3            3

11           ↓           Distribuidora Pitu            3             0             1             2             5             -2            1

12           •             Real Bolivia                       4               0             0             4             3             -17         0

 

DIVISIÓN “B”

1             •             Distribuidora Oggier       4             4             0             0             20           11           8

2             ↑           Panadería La Sureña      4             3             0             1             12           2             6

3             ↓           CECE                                  4 2             1             1             14           5             5

4             ↑           La 2003 SL                         4               2             1             1             14           5             5

5             ↓           Milenium Gym               4               1             3             0             11           2             5

6             ↑           ADN Seguridad                4             2             1             1             10           -1            5

7             ↑           Demonte Arquitectura 4             2             0             2             11           -1            4

8             ↓           Tendenza Giovane         3             1             1             1             10           1             3

9             ↓           Studio Soft                       3               1             0             2             14           0             2

10           •             Super Mayo                     2               0             1             1             5             -6            1

11           •             Aranda Construcciones                4             0             0             4             4             -9            0

12           •             Central                              4                0             0             4             2             -9            0

 

DIVISIÓN “C”

1             ↑           Rincón del Hincha           4             4             0             0             20           13           8

2             ↑           Peperina                           4               3             1             0             11           5             7

3             ↑           Ferma                               4 3             0             1             15           10           6

4             ↓           Fachini                              4 3             0             1             17           3             6

5             ↑           El Real                               4 2             1             1             16           4             5

6             ↓           Los Crack´s                       4               2             1             1             13           4             5

7             •             Los Iriondos                     4               1             2             1             13           2             4

8             ↑           Llamby FC                         4               1             0             3             9             -6            2

9             ↑           Andamios Las Heras       4             1             0             3             8             -6            2

10           ↓           Omega Inmobiliaria        4             1             0             3             4             -10         2

11           ↓           Kiosco El Cruce               4               0             1             3             14           -6            1

12           •             Organización Alexis        4             0             0             4             6             -13         0

 

DIVISIÓN “D”

1             •             Despensa Gisela              4             4             0             0             17           13           8

2             •             Smart On                          4               3             1             0             14           10           7

3             •             Paprika                             4 3             0             1             22           13           6

4             •             Los Piratas                        4               3             0             1             17           6             6

5             •             Rimor                                4 2             0             2             11           2             4

6             ↑           Farmacia Borgogno        4             2             0             2             14           -4            4

7             ↓           Carnadas El Buen Pique               4             1             1             2             10           -2            3

8             ↑           Hulk Gym                          4               1             1             2             16           -5            3

9             ↓           CECE Sr.                             4               1             0             3             11           -3            2

10           ↓           Benjamin Tiendas           4             1             0             3             8             -6            2

11           •             Refugio                                            4 1             0             3             5             -15         2

12           •             Las Pulgas                        4                0             1             3             11           -9            1

 

DIVISIÓN “E”

1             •             Hogar Los Abuelos          4             4             0             0             27           19           8

2             ↑           Gomería El Pelado          4             2             2             0             17           4             6

3             ↑           Nutriar                             4 3             0             1             16           3             6

4             ↓           Reynoso Construcc.       4             3             0             1             14           0             6

5             •             Dejavu FC                         4               2             1             1             15           5             5

6             ↑           Gatito FC                          4                1             2             1             15           2             4

7             •             Multiservicios Pujato     4             0             3             1             10           -1            3

8             ↑           Brasería El Centro           4             1             1             2             10           -2            3

9             ↓           Seguros Grupo Kuchen                4             1             1             2             11           -6            3

10           ↓           Los Amigos                       4               0             2             2             12           -3            2

11           ↓           Doña Maruca                  4               1             0             3             15           -10         2

12           •             Arcos                                4 0             0             4             7             -11         0

 

DIVISIÓN “F”

1             ↑           Haru Peluquería              4             4             0             0             14           7             8

2             ↑           Apuka Tur                         4               3             1             0             15           11           7

3             ↓           Despensa La Esponja     4             3             1             0             14           7             7

4             ↑           Marginales FC                 4               2             1             1             12           7             5

5             ↓           El Shaddai                         4               2             1             1             14           -1            5

6             •             Transporte Depaolo       4             1             2             1             7             -3            4

7             •             Los Carasucias                 4               1             1             2             18           9             3

8             ↑           Yeruvá                              4 1             1             2             13           5             3

9             ↓           Despensa Maru                             4               1             1             2             9             -1            3

10           ↓           Chacinados Rodriguez   4             1             0             3             11           -9            2

11           •             Universal Sol                   4               0             1             3             9             -17         1

12           •             El Rejunte                         4               0             0             4             8             -15         0

