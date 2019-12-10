Home NoticiasDeportes Liga 7: se viene la décima fecha del torneo final
Liga 7: se viene la décima fecha del torneo final

by hernan

Este martes 10 de diciembre se pondrá en marcha la décima fecha del torneo final de la Liga 7 de fútbol. La misma se cierra este jueves con 18 encuentros. Además varios equipos se pueden coronar como campeones.

 

Toda la programación:

 

DIVISIÓN “A”

10 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 San Martín – CECE

10 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Sacachispas – Recreativo

10 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Comuna de Franck – Buen Pique

12 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Expreso Carena – Autoestética Frau

12 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Studio Soft – Panadería La Sureña

12 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Avi Peperina – La Escarapela de Lanús

 

DIVISIÓN “B”

10 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Los Piratas – Distribuidora Oggier

10 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Demonte Arquitectura – Despensa Gisela

12 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 La 2003 SL – Carnadas Buen Pique

12 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 MB Aberturas – El Real

12 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Milenium Gym – Florería Ideal

 

DIVISIÓN “C

10 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Hogar Los Abuelos – Despensa Kari

10 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Gatito FC – Brasería El Centro

10 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Chocho Copias – Tendenza Giovane

12 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Paprika – Andamios y Tub. Las Heras

12 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Rimor – Ferma

12 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Aranda Construcciones – Real Bolivia

 

DIVISIÓN “D”

10 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Los Carasucias – Bar y Pool el Tata

10 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Fachini – Llamby FC

12 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 CECE Sr. – Los Amigos

12 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Apuka Tur – Refugio

 

DIVISIÓN  “E”

10 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Super Mayo – Los Pibes

10 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Team Bear – Manos de Tijera

10 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Yeruva – Autoservicios Maru

10 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Alma Juguetería – Multiservicios Pujato

12 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Seguros Grupo Kuchen – Eser Servicios

12 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Nestor Lagger Muebles – Transporte De Paolo

 

DIVISIÓN “F”

10 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Peaky Blinders – Doble Zurda

10 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Despensa La Esponja – Las Pulgas

10 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Ferro For Ever – Benjamín

12 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Ferma Jrs. – Pinturas DarÍo

12 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 AYAnet – Hay Equipo

12 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Deja Vu – Despensa El Shaddai

 

Posiciones:

 

DIVISIÓN “A”

1             •             La Escarapela de Lanús 9             5             2             2             33           13           12

2             •             Studio Soft                       9               4             4             1             25           8             12

3             •             San Martín                       9               5             2             2             25           7             12

4             •             Sacachispas                      9               5             2             2             25           4             12

5             ↑           Recreativo                        9               3             4             2             20           3             10

6             ↑           Comuna de Franck         9             3             3             3             25           -4            9

7             ↑           Expreso Carena                             9               3             3             3             16           -5            9

8             ↓           Buen Pique                      9               2             4             3             20           -2            8

9             ↓           CECE                                  9 3             2             4             16           -2            8

10           ↓           Panadería La Sureña      9             2             3             4             14           -4            7

11           •             Autoestética Frau           9             3             0             6             13           -8            6

12           •             Avi Peperina                    9               1             1             7             11           -10         3

 

DIVISIÓN “B”

1             •             Hulk Gym                          9               7             1             1             37           20           15

2             •             Los Piratas                        8               7             0             1             35           19           14

3             •             Distribuidora Oggier       9             7             0             2             36           17           14

4             •             Carnadas Buen Pique    9             6             1             2             29           13           13

5             •             El Real                               9 5             1             3             33           12           11

6             ↑           Florería Ideal                   8               4             1             3             24           1             9

7             ↓           Demonte Arquitectura 9             4             0             5             41           14           8

8             ↑           Milenium Gym                 9             3             0             6             24           -6            6

9             ↓           Rincón del Hincha           9             3             0             6             16           -7            6

10           •             MB Aberturas                 9               2             1             6             24           -15         5

11           •             Despensa Gisela              9             1             1             7             19           -32         3

12           •             La 2003 SL                         9               1             0             8             20           -36         2

 

Al finalizar el torneo se le descontarán 2 (dos) puntos al equipo Florería Ideal por jugador mal incluido

Al finalizar el torneo se le descontarán 2 (dos) puntos al equipo Los Piratas por jugador mal incluido

 

DIVISIÓN “C”

1             ↑           Brasería El Centro           8             6             1             1             28           12           13

2             ↑           Gatito FC                           8               6             0             2             37           23           12

3             ↓           Rimor                                8 6             0             2             28           10           12

4             •             Hogar Los Abuelos          8             4             2             2             30           12           10

5             •             Chocho Copias  8             4             2             2             26           6             10

6             •             Paprika 8             4             2             2             26           5             10

7             •             Las Heras            8             3             2             3             29           3             8

8             •             Real Bolivia         8             3             1             4             18           0             7

9             •             Aranda Construcciones                8             2             0             6             12           -8            4

10           •             Tendenza Giovane         8             1             2             5             15           -28         4

11           •             Despensa Kari   7             1             1             5             19           -11         3

12           •             Ferma   7             0             1             6             12           -24         1

DIVISIÓN “D”

1             ↑           Apuka Tur                         9               6             2             1             40           27           14

2             ↑           Los Carasucias                 9               6             2             1             26           15           14

3             ↓           Refugio                                            9 6             1             2             25           11           13

4             •             Llamby FC                         9               5             1             3             22           1             11

5             •             Fachini                              9 4             3             2             19           -3            11

6             •             Bar y Pool el Tata             9             4             2             3             25           11           10

7             ↑           Marginados FC               9               3             3             3             24           6             9

8             ↓           CECE Sr.                             9               3             2             4             25           -3            8

9             ↓           Farmacia Borgogno        9             3             2             4             27           -8            8

10           •             Los Amigos                       9               3             0             6             16           -13         6

11           •             Despensa Itatí                9               1             0             8             14           -21         2

12           •             Nutriar                             9 1             0             8             9             -23         2

 

DIVISIÓN “E”

1             •             Alma Juguetería              9             7             1             1             27           11           15

2             •             Eser Servicios                  9               6             2             1             37           18           14

3             •             Super Mayo                     9               6             2             1             23           8             14

4             •             Multiservicios Pujato     9             4             2             3             26           3             10

5             •             Autoservicios Maru        9             4             1             4             27           0             9

6             •             Seguros Grupo Kuchen                9             4             1             4             15           -3            9

7             ↑           Team Bear                        9               3             2             4             18           1             8

8             ↓           Manos de Tijera              9             4             0             5             25           -1            8

9             ↓           Transporte De Paolo      9             3             2             4             12           -2            8

10           ↑           Nestor Lagger Muebles               9             2             1             6             18           -7            5

11           ↓           Los Pibes                           9               2             1             6             18           -8            5

12           •             Yeruva                              9 1             1             7             11           -20         3

 

DIVISIÓN “F”

1             •             Ferro For Ever                 9               9             0             0             55           41           18

2             •             Peaky Blinders                9               7             2             0             30           17           16

3             ↑           Pinturas Darío                 9               5             3             1             31           12           13

4             ↓           Las Pulgas                         9               6             1             2             33           9             13

5             •             Benjamín                          9               4             2             3             26           1             10

6             ↑           Ferma Jrs.                         9               3             2             4             20           -7            8

7             ↓           Despensa La Esponja     9             3             0             6             24           -3            6

8             ↓           Deja Vu                               9             2             2             5             26           -4            6

9             ↓           AYAnet                              9               3             0             6             23           -4            6

10           •             Doble Zurda                     9               2             1             6             16           -21         5

11           •             Despensa El Shaddai      9             2             1             6             11           -22         5

12           •             Hay Equipo                       9               1             0             8             17           -19         2

