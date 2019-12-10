Liga 7: se viene la décima fecha del torneo final

Este martes 10 de diciembre se pondrá en marcha la décima fecha del torneo final de la Liga 7 de fútbol. La misma se cierra este jueves con 18 encuentros. Además varios equipos se pueden coronar como campeones.
Toda la programación:
DIVISIÓN “A”
10 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 San Martín – CECE
10 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Sacachispas – Recreativo
10 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Comuna de Franck – Buen Pique
12 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Expreso Carena – Autoestética Frau
12 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Studio Soft – Panadería La Sureña
12 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Avi Peperina – La Escarapela de Lanús
DIVISIÓN “B”
10 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Los Piratas – Distribuidora Oggier
10 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Demonte Arquitectura – Despensa Gisela
12 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 La 2003 SL – Carnadas Buen Pique
12 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 MB Aberturas – El Real
12 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Milenium Gym – Florería Ideal
DIVISIÓN “C
10 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Hogar Los Abuelos – Despensa Kari
10 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Gatito FC – Brasería El Centro
10 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Chocho Copias – Tendenza Giovane
12 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Paprika – Andamios y Tub. Las Heras
12 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Rimor – Ferma
12 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Aranda Construcciones – Real Bolivia
DIVISIÓN “D”
10 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Los Carasucias – Bar y Pool el Tata
10 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Fachini – Llamby FC
12 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 CECE Sr. – Los Amigos
12 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Apuka Tur – Refugio
DIVISIÓN “E”
10 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Super Mayo – Los Pibes
10 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Team Bear – Manos de Tijera
10 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Yeruva – Autoservicios Maru
10 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Alma Juguetería – Multiservicios Pujato
12 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Seguros Grupo Kuchen – Eser Servicios
12 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Nestor Lagger Muebles – Transporte De Paolo
DIVISIÓN “F”
10 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Peaky Blinders – Doble Zurda
10 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Despensa La Esponja – Las Pulgas
10 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Ferro For Ever – Benjamín
12 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Ferma Jrs. – Pinturas DarÍo
12 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 AYAnet – Hay Equipo
12 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Deja Vu – Despensa El Shaddai
Posiciones:
DIVISIÓN “A”
1 • La Escarapela de Lanús 9 5 2 2 33 13 12
2 • Studio Soft 9 4 4 1 25 8 12
3 • San Martín 9 5 2 2 25 7 12
4 • Sacachispas 9 5 2 2 25 4 12
5 ↑ Recreativo 9 3 4 2 20 3 10
6 ↑ Comuna de Franck 9 3 3 3 25 -4 9
7 ↑ Expreso Carena 9 3 3 3 16 -5 9
8 ↓ Buen Pique 9 2 4 3 20 -2 8
9 ↓ CECE 9 3 2 4 16 -2 8
10 ↓ Panadería La Sureña 9 2 3 4 14 -4 7
11 • Autoestética Frau 9 3 0 6 13 -8 6
12 • Avi Peperina 9 1 1 7 11 -10 3
DIVISIÓN “B”
1 • Hulk Gym 9 7 1 1 37 20 15
2 • Los Piratas 8 7 0 1 35 19 14
3 • Distribuidora Oggier 9 7 0 2 36 17 14
4 • Carnadas Buen Pique 9 6 1 2 29 13 13
5 • El Real 9 5 1 3 33 12 11
6 ↑ Florería Ideal 8 4 1 3 24 1 9
7 ↓ Demonte Arquitectura 9 4 0 5 41 14 8
8 ↑ Milenium Gym 9 3 0 6 24 -6 6
9 ↓ Rincón del Hincha 9 3 0 6 16 -7 6
10 • MB Aberturas 9 2 1 6 24 -15 5
11 • Despensa Gisela 9 1 1 7 19 -32 3
12 • La 2003 SL 9 1 0 8 20 -36 2
Al finalizar el torneo se le descontarán 2 (dos) puntos al equipo Florería Ideal por jugador mal incluido
Al finalizar el torneo se le descontarán 2 (dos) puntos al equipo Los Piratas por jugador mal incluido
DIVISIÓN “C”
1 ↑ Brasería El Centro 8 6 1 1 28 12 13
2 ↑ Gatito FC 8 6 0 2 37 23 12
3 ↓ Rimor 8 6 0 2 28 10 12
4 • Hogar Los Abuelos 8 4 2 2 30 12 10
5 • Chocho Copias 8 4 2 2 26 6 10
6 • Paprika 8 4 2 2 26 5 10
7 • Las Heras 8 3 2 3 29 3 8
8 • Real Bolivia 8 3 1 4 18 0 7
9 • Aranda Construcciones 8 2 0 6 12 -8 4
10 • Tendenza Giovane 8 1 2 5 15 -28 4
11 • Despensa Kari 7 1 1 5 19 -11 3
12 • Ferma 7 0 1 6 12 -24 1
DIVISIÓN “D”
1 ↑ Apuka Tur 9 6 2 1 40 27 14
2 ↑ Los Carasucias 9 6 2 1 26 15 14
3 ↓ Refugio 9 6 1 2 25 11 13
4 • Llamby FC 9 5 1 3 22 1 11
5 • Fachini 9 4 3 2 19 -3 11
6 • Bar y Pool el Tata 9 4 2 3 25 11 10
7 ↑ Marginados FC 9 3 3 3 24 6 9
8 ↓ CECE Sr. 9 3 2 4 25 -3 8
9 ↓ Farmacia Borgogno 9 3 2 4 27 -8 8
10 • Los Amigos 9 3 0 6 16 -13 6
11 • Despensa Itatí 9 1 0 8 14 -21 2
12 • Nutriar 9 1 0 8 9 -23 2
DIVISIÓN “E”
1 • Alma Juguetería 9 7 1 1 27 11 15
2 • Eser Servicios 9 6 2 1 37 18 14
3 • Super Mayo 9 6 2 1 23 8 14
4 • Multiservicios Pujato 9 4 2 3 26 3 10
5 • Autoservicios Maru 9 4 1 4 27 0 9
6 • Seguros Grupo Kuchen 9 4 1 4 15 -3 9
7 ↑ Team Bear 9 3 2 4 18 1 8
8 ↓ Manos de Tijera 9 4 0 5 25 -1 8
9 ↓ Transporte De Paolo 9 3 2 4 12 -2 8
10 ↑ Nestor Lagger Muebles 9 2 1 6 18 -7 5
11 ↓ Los Pibes 9 2 1 6 18 -8 5
12 • Yeruva 9 1 1 7 11 -20 3
DIVISIÓN “F”
1 • Ferro For Ever 9 9 0 0 55 41 18
2 • Peaky Blinders 9 7 2 0 30 17 16
3 ↑ Pinturas Darío 9 5 3 1 31 12 13
4 ↓ Las Pulgas 9 6 1 2 33 9 13
5 • Benjamín 9 4 2 3 26 1 10
6 ↑ Ferma Jrs. 9 3 2 4 20 -7 8
7 ↓ Despensa La Esponja 9 3 0 6 24 -3 6
8 ↓ Deja Vu 9 2 2 5 26 -4 6
9 ↓ AYAnet 9 3 0 6 23 -4 6
10 • Doble Zurda 9 2 1 6 16 -21 5
11 • Despensa El Shaddai 9 2 1 6 11 -22 5
12 • Hay Equipo 9 1 0 8 17 -19 2