Liga 7: se juega la última fecha del segundo torneo

Este martes comienza la última fecha del segundo torneo del año en la Liga 7. La misma se cerrará el día miércoles 25 desde las 20 horas. De la misma saldrán los seis campeones de las distintas categorías.
Así se jugará:
DIVISIÓN “A”
24 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 San Martín – Studio Soft
24 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Expreso Carena – Recreativo
24 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Distribuidora Oggier – La Escarapela de Lanús
24 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Panadería La Sureña – Sacachispas
24 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Autoestética Frau – MB Aberturas
DIVISIÓN “B”
25 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Avi Peperina – Tendenza Giovane
25 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 CECE – La 2003 SL
25 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Los Crack´s – Real Bolivia
25 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Comuna de Franck – Demonte Arquitectura
25 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 El Real – Milenium Gym
DIVISIÓN “C”
25 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Los Piratas – Carnadas Buen Pique
25 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Andamios y Tub. Las Heras – Despensa Gisela
25 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Hulk Gym – Aranda Construcciones
25 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Smart On – Farmacia Borgogno
25 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Paprika – Ferma
25 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Central – Fachini
DIVISIÓN “D”
24 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Hogar Los Abuelos – Rimor
24 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Brasería El Centro – Multiservicios Pujato
24 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Despensa Kari – Llamby FC
24 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Deja Vú – Despensa El Angel
24 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Refugio – Los Iriondos
DIVISIÓN “E”
25 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Apuka Tur – Los Carasucias
25 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Despensa Itati – CECE Sr.
25 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Nutriar – Despensa La Esponja
25 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Marginados FC – Los Amigos
25 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Alma Jugueterìa – Autoservicios Maru
25 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Las Pulgas – Benjamín
DIVISIÓN “F”
24 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Team Bear – Transporte De Paolo
24 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Eser Servicios – Universal Sol
24 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Super Mayo – Yeruvá
24 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Los Pibes – Manos de Tijera
24 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Seg. Grupo Kuchen – Doble Zurda
Posiciones:
DIVISIÓN “A”
1 • San Martín 10 8 2 0 30 21 18
2 • Buen Pique 10 7 2 1 32 16 16
3 • Expreso Carena 10 6 2 2 35 9 14
4 • Sacachispas 10 4 4 2 26 7 12
5 • Autoestética Frau 10 5 0 5 34 5 10
6 • Studio Soft 10 4 2 4 32 1 10
7 • Panadería La Sureña 10 4 1 5 25 -1 9
8 • La Escarapela de Lanús 10 4 1 5 29 -4 9
9 • Recreativo 10 3 1 6 25 -7 7
10 • Distribuidora Oggier 10 3 1 6 26 -10 7
11 • Gotas de Vida 10 2 1 7 14 -15 5
12 • MB Aberturas 10 1 1 8 24 -22 3
*Al finalizar el torneo se descontarán dos puntos al equipo «Distribuidora Oggier» por jugador mal incluido.
DIVISIÓN “B”
1 • Avi Peperina 10 7 1 2 27 12 15
2 • CECE 10 6 2 2 31 12 14
3 ↑ Comuna de Franck 10 5 2 3 32 10 12
4 ↓ Los Crack´s 10 3 6 1 27 9 12
5 ↑ Milenium Gym 10 4 3 3 27 2 11
6 ↓ El Real 10 5 0 5 25 2 10
7 ↑ La 2003 SL 10 5 0 5 19 -8 10
8 ↓ Rincón del Hincha 10 3 3 4 23 -1 9
9 • Demonte Arquitectura 10 4 0 6 19 -11 8
10 • Tendenza Giovane 10 3 1 6 26 -2 7
11 • ADN 10 2 2 6 9 -12 6
12 • Real Bolivia 10 2 2 6 28 -13 6
DIVISIÓN “C”
1 • Los Piratas 10 9 1 0 39 23 19
2 • Carnadas Buen Pique 9 7 1 1 32 14 15
3 • Las Heras 10 5 2 3 26 6 12
4 ↑ Smart On 10 4 4 2 25 4 12
5 ↓ Hulk Gym 10 4 3 3 30 5 11
6 ↑ Aranda Construcciones 10 5 0 5 25 3 10
7 • Paprika 10 4 2 4 26 1 10
8 ↓ Despensa Gisela 9 3 2 4 25 4 8
9 ↑ Ferma 10 2 3 5 25 -10 7
10 ↓ Farmacia Borgogno 10 2 2 6 28 -10 6
11 ↑ Fachini 10 2 0 8 15 -19 4
12 ↓ Central 10 0 4 6 14 -21 4
DIVISIÓN “D”
1 • Hogar Los Abuelos 10 8 1 1 31 21 17
2 • Rimor 10 7 2 1 43 22 16
3 • Gatito FC 10 8 0 2 32 13 16
4 • Brasería El Centro 10 6 2 2 23 8 14
5 • Despensa Kari 10 6 0 4 31 4 12
6 • Deja Vú 10 5 1 4 28 7 11
7 • Llamby FC 10 4 2 4 29 4 10
8 • Despensa El Angel 10 3 1 6 29 4 7
9 • Multiservicios Pujato 10 3 0 7 18 -16 6
10 • Refugio 10 2 2 6 14 -16 6
11 • Los Iriondos 10 2 1 7 9 -20 5
12 • Don Satur F.C. 10 0 0 10 10 -31 0
DIVISIÓN “E”
1 • Apuka Tur 10 8 1 1 49 38 17
2 • Los Carasucias 10 7 2 1 35 15 16
3 • Despensa Itati 10 6 1 3 28 8 13
4 ↑ Marginados FC 10 4 4 2 28 7 12
5 ↑ CECE Sr. 10 5 2 3 22 0 12
6 ↓ Nutriar 10 4 3 3 34 4 11
7 • Los Amigos 10 4 2 4 28 0 10
8 • Autoservicios Maru 10 4 1 5 26 -2 9
9 • Alma Juguetería 10 3 1 6 30 -14 7
10 • Las Pulgas 10 3 1 6 20 -19 7
11 • Benjamín 10 1 2 7 15 -22 4
12 • Despensa La Esponja 10 0 2 8 13 -15 2
*Al finalizar el torneo se le descontarán 2 (dos) puntos al equipo «Los Marginados» por sanción disciplinaria
DIVISIÓN “F”
1 • Team Bear 10 9 1 0 63 49 19
2 • Eser Servicios 10 7 3 0 33 22 17
3 • Super Mayo 10 7 2 1 28 7 16
4 • Los Pibes 10 5 1 4 31 11 11
5 • Néstor Lagger Muebles 10 4 3 3 22 6 11
6 ↑ Doble Zurda 10 5 0 5 26 2 10
7 ↑ Transporte De Paolo 10 4 1 5 20 -2 9
8 ↓ Seg. Grupo Kuchen 10 4 0 6 22 -2 8
9 • Yeruvá 10 3 1 6 24 -11 7
10 • Manos de Tijera 10 3 0 7 23 -16 6
11 • Universal Sol 10 2 0 8 12 -38 4
12 • El Rejunte 10 1 0 9 12 -28 2
*Al finalizar el torneo se descontarán dos puntos al equipo «Los Pibes» por jugador mal incluido