Liga 7: se juega la última fecha del segundo torneo

by hernan
Liga 7: se juega la última fecha del segundo torneo

Este martes comienza la última fecha del segundo torneo del año en la Liga 7. La misma se cerrará el día miércoles 25 desde las 20 horas. De la misma saldrán los seis campeones de las distintas categorías.

 

Así se jugará:

 

DIVISIÓN “A”

24 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 San Martín – Studio Soft

24 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Expreso Carena – Recreativo

24 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Distribuidora Oggier – La Escarapela de Lanús

24 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Panadería La Sureña – Sacachispas

24 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Autoestética Frau – MB Aberturas

 

DIVISIÓN “B”

25 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Avi Peperina – Tendenza Giovane

25 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 CECE – La 2003 SL

25 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Los Crack´s – Real Bolivia

25 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Comuna de Franck – Demonte Arquitectura

25 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 El Real – Milenium Gym

 

DIVISIÓN “C”

25 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Los Piratas – Carnadas Buen Pique

25 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Andamios y Tub. Las Heras – Despensa Gisela

25 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Hulk Gym – Aranda Construcciones

25 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Smart On – Farmacia Borgogno

25 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Paprika – Ferma

25 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Central – Fachini

 

DIVISIÓN “D”

24 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Hogar Los Abuelos – Rimor

24 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Brasería El Centro – Multiservicios Pujato

24 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Despensa Kari – Llamby FC

24 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Deja Vú – Despensa El Angel

24 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Refugio – Los Iriondos

 

DIVISIÓN  “E”

25 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Apuka Tur – Los Carasucias

25 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Despensa Itati – CECE Sr.

25 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Nutriar – Despensa La Esponja

25 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Marginados FC – Los Amigos

25 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Alma Jugueterìa – Autoservicios Maru

25 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Las Pulgas – Benjamín

 

DIVISIÓN “F”

 

24 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Team Bear – Transporte De Paolo

24 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Eser Servicios – Universal Sol

24 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Super Mayo – Yeruvá

24 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Los Pibes – Manos de Tijera

24 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Seg. Grupo Kuchen – Doble Zurda

 

Posiciones:

 

DIVISIÓN “A”

1             •             San Martín                       10             8             2             0             30           21           18

2             •             Buen Pique                      10             7             2             1             32           16           16

3             •             Expreso Carena                             10             6             2             2             35           9             14

4             •             Sacachispas                      10             4             4             2             26           7             12

5             •             Autoestética Frau           10           5             0             5             34           5             10

6             •             Studio Soft                       10             4             2             4             32           1             10

7             •             Panadería La Sureña      10           4             1             5             25           -1            9

8             •             La Escarapela de Lanús 10           4             1             5             29           -4            9

9             •             Recreativo                        10             3             1             6             25           -7            7

10           •             Distribuidora Oggier       10           3             1             6             26           -10         7

11           •             Gotas de Vida                 10             2             1             7             14           -15         5

12           •             MB Aberturas                 10             1             1             8             24           -22         3

*Al finalizar el torneo se descontarán dos puntos al equipo «Distribuidora Oggier» por jugador mal incluido.

 

DIVISIÓN “B”

1             •             Avi Peperina                    10             7             1             2             27           12           15

2             •             CECE                                  10              6             2             2             31           12           14

3             ↑           Comuna de Franck         10           5             2             3             32           10           12

4             ↓           Los Crack´s                      10              3             6             1             27           9             12

5             ↑           Milenium Gym              10              4             3             3             27           2             11

6             ↓           El Real                              10               5             0             5             25           2             10

7             ↑           La 2003 SL                         10             5             0             5             19           -8            10

8             ↓           Rincón del Hincha           10           3             3             4             23           -1            9

9             •             Demonte Arquitectura 10           4             0             6             19           -11         8

10           •             Tendenza Giovane         10           3             1             6             26           -2            7

11           •             ADN                                  10              2             2             6             9             -12         6

12           •             Real Bolivia                       10             2             2             6             28           -13         6

 

DIVISIÓN “C”

1             •             Los Piratas                    10 9             1             0             39           23           19

2             •             Carnadas Buen Pique    9             7             1             1             32           14           15

3             •             Las Heras                         10              5             2             3             26           6             12

4             ↑           Smart On                         10              4             4             2             25           4             12

5             ↓           Hulk Gym                         10              4             3             3             30           5             11

6             ↑           Aranda Construcciones                10           5             0             5             25           3             10

7             •             Paprika                             10              4             2             4             26           1             10

8             ↓           Despensa Gisela              9             3             2             4             25           4             8

9             ↑           Ferma                                10             2             3             5             25           -10         7

10           ↓           Farmacia Borgogno        10           2             2             6             28           -10         6

11           ↑           Fachini                              10              2             0             8             15           -19         4

12           ↓           Central                                10           0             4             6             14           -21         4

 

DIVISIÓN “D”

1             •             Hogar Los Abuelos          10           8             1             1             31           21           17

2             •             Rimor                                10              7             2             1             43           22           16

3             •             Gatito FC                           10             8             0             2             32           13           16

4             •             Brasería El Centro           10           6             2             2             23           8             14

5             •             Despensa Kari                 10             6             0             4             31           4             12

6             •             Deja Vú                                           10              5             1             4             28           7             11

7             •             Llamby FC                         10             4             2             4             29           4             10

8             •             Despensa El Angel          10           3             1             6             29           4             7

9             •             Multiservicios Pujato     10           3             0             7             18           -16         6

10           •             Refugio                                            10              2             2             6             14           -16         6

11           •             Los Iriondos                    10              2             1             7             9             -20         5

12           •             Don Satur F.C.                10              0             0             10           10           -31         0

 

DIVISIÓN “E”

1             •             Apuka Tur                        10              8             1             1             49           38           17

2             •             Los Carasucias                10              7             2             1             35           15           16

3             •             Despensa Itati               10              6             1             3             28           8             13

4             ↑           Marginados FC              10              4             4             2             28           7             12

5             ↑           CECE Sr.                            10              5             2             3             22           0             12

6             ↓           Nutriar                            10               4             3             3             34           4             11

7             •             Los Amigos                      10              4             2             4             28           0             10

8             •             Autoservicios Maru        10           4             1             5             26           -2            9

9             •             Alma Juguetería              10           3             1             6             30           -14         7

10           •             Las Pulgas                         10             3             1             6             20           -19         7

11           •             Benjamín                          10             1             2             7             15           -22         4

12           •             Despensa La Esponja     10           0             2             8             13           -15         2

*Al finalizar el torneo se le descontarán 2 (dos) puntos al equipo «Los Marginados» por sanción disciplinaria

 

DIVISIÓN “F”

1             •             Team Bear                       10              9             1             0             63           49           19

2             •             Eser Servicios                 10              7             3             0             33           22           17

3             •             Super Mayo                    10              7             2             1             28           7             16

4             •             Los Pibes                          10              5             1             4             31           11           11

5             •             Néstor Lagger Muebles               10           4             3             3             22           6             11

6             ↑           Doble Zurda                     10             5             0             5             26           2             10

7             ↑           Transporte De Paolo      10           4             1             5             20           -2            9

8             ↓           Seg. Grupo Kuchen        10           4             0             6             22           -2            8

9             •             Yeruvá                              10              3             1             6             24           -11         7

10           •             Manos de Tijera              10           3             0             7             23           -16         6

11           •             Universal Sol                   10             2             0             8             12           -38         4

12           •             El Rejunte                         10             1             0             9             12           -28         2

*Al finalizar el torneo se descontarán dos puntos al equipo «Los Pibes» por jugador mal incluido

0
