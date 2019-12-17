Liga 7: este martes comienza la última fecha del torneo final

Este martes comienza la última fecha del torneo final en la Liga 7. La misma se cerrará este miércoles 18 desde las 20 horas. De aquí saldrán todos los campeones, además de los ascensos y descensos.
Así se jugará:
DIVISIÓN “A”
17 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Buen Pique – Avi Peperina
17 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 CECE – Comuna de Franck
17 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Autoestética Frau – San Martín
17 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Recreativo – La Escarapela de Lanús
17 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Panadería La Sureña – Sacachispas
17 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Expreso Carena – Studio Soft
DIVISIÓN “B”
18 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 La 2003 SL – Despensa Gisela
18 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 El Real – Milenium Gym
18 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Carnadas Buen Pique – MB Aberturas
18 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Distribuidora Oggier – Demonte Arquitectura
18 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Hulk Gym – Los Piratas
DIVISIÓN “C
17 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Despensa Kari – Aranda Construcciones
17 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Paprika – Ferma
17 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Rimor – Chocho Copias
17 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Gatito FC – Andamios y Tub. Las Heras
17 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Brasería El Centro – Hogar Los Abuelos
DIVISIÓN “D”
18 diciembre, 2019 Despensa Itatí – Nutriar
18 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Marginados FC – CECE Sr.
18 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Llamby FC – Farmacia Borgogno
18 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Bar y Pool el Tata – Apuka Tur
18 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Refugio – Fachini
18 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Los Carasucias – Los Amigos
DIVISIÓN “E”
17 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Nestor Lagger Muebles – Yeruva
17 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Seguros Grupo Kuchen – Team Bear
17 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Multiservicios Pujato – Autoservicios Maru
17 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Transporte De Paolo – Super Mayo
17 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Alma Juguetería – Manos de Tijera
17 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Eser Servicios – Los Pibes
DIVISIÓN “F”
18 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Despensa La Esponja – Hay Equipo
18 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Ferma Jrs. – Deja Vu
18 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Las Pulgas – Benjamín
18 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Pinturas Darìo – AYAnet
18 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Ferro For Ever – Peaky Blinders
18 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Doble Zurda – Despensa El Shaddai
Posiciones:
DIVISIÓN “A”
1 • La Escarapela de Lanús 10 6 2 2 41 21 14
2 • Studio Soft 10 5 4 1 29 11 14
3 • San Martín 10 6 2 2 30 8 14
4 ↑ Recreativo 10 4 4 2 21 4 12
5 ↓ Sacachispas 10 5 2 3 25 3 12
6 ↑ Expreso Carena 10 4 3 3 18 -4 11
7 ↑ Buen Pique 10 3 4 3 25 0 10
8 ↓ Comuna de Franck 10 3 3 4 28 -6 9
9 • CECE 10 3 2 5 20 -3 8
10 • Panadería La Sureña 10 2 3 5 15 -7 7
11 • Autoestética Frau 10 3 0 7 14 -9 6
12 • Avi Peperina 10 1 1 8 11 -18 3
DIVISIÓN “B”
1 • Hulk Gym 10 8 1 1 40 23 17
2 • Los Piratas 9 8 0 1 39 20 16
3 ↑ Carnadas Buen Pique 10 7 1 2 35 16 15
4 ↓ Distribuidora Oggier 10 7 0 3 39 16 14
5 • El Real 10 6 1 3 36 15 13
6 ↑ Demonte Arquitectura 10 5 0 5 45 15 10
7 ↓ Florería Ideal 9 4 1 4 26 -1 9
8 • Milenium Gym 10 4 0 6 28 -4 8
9 • Rincón del Hincha 10 3 0 7 16 -10 6
10 • MB Aberturas 10 2 1 7 24 -18 5
11 • Despensa Gisela 10 1 1 8 22 -33 3
12 • La 2003 SL 10 1 0 9 23 -39 2
Al finalizar el torneo se le descontarán 2 (dos) puntos al equipo Florería Ideal por jugador mal incluido
Al finalizar el torneo se le descontarán 2 (dos) puntos al equipo Los Piratas por jugador mal incluido
DIVISIÓN “C”
1 • Brasería El Centro 10 7 2 1 37 14 16
2 ↑ Rimor 10 8 0 2 35 14 16
3 ↓ Gatito FC 10 7 1 2 42 24 15
4 ↑ Chocho Copias 10 6 2 2 32 10 14
5 ↓ Hogar Los Abuelos 10 5 2 3 33 13 12
6 ↑ Las Heras 10 4 2 4 35 3 10
7 ↓ Paprika 10 4 2 4 31 2 10
8 ↑ Aranda Construcciones 10 4 0 6 19 -4 8
9 ↓ Real Bolivia 10 3 1 6 18 -6 7
10 ↑ Despensa Kari 9 2 1 6 21 -10 5
11 ↓ Tendenza Giovane 10 1 2 7 19 -31 4
12 • Ferma 9 0 1 8 13 -29 1
DIVISIÓN “D”
1 ↑ Los Carasucias 10 7 2 1 34 19 16
2 ↑ Refugio 10 7 1 2 28 13 15
3 ↓ Apuka Tur 10 6 2 2 41 25 14
4 • Llamby FC 10 6 1 3 27 4 13
5 ↑ Marginados FC 10 4 3 3 27 9 11
6 ↓ Fachini 10 4 3 3 21 -6 11
7 ↓ Bar y Pool el Tata 10 4 2 4 29 7 10
8 ↑ Farmacia Borgogno 10 4 2 4 30 -5 10
9 ↓ CECE Sr. 10 3 2 5 28 -5 8
10 • Los Amigos 10 4 0 6 21 -11 8
11 • Despensa Itatí 10 1 0 9 14 -24 2
12 • Nutriar 10 1 0 9 9 -26 2
DIVISIÓN “E”
1 ↑ Eser Servicios 10 7 2 1 41 19 16
2 ↓ Alma Juguetería 10 7 1 2 28 9 15
3 • Super Mayo 10 6 2 2 24 7 14
4 • Multiservicios Pujato 10 5 2 3 29 5 12
5 • Autoservicios Maru 10 5 1 4 34 4 11
6 ↑ Team Bear 10 4 2 4 26 7 10
7 ↑ Transporte De Paolo 10 4 2 4 15 -1 10
8 ↓ Seguros Grupo Kuchen 10 4 1 5 18 -4 9
9 ↓ Manos de Tijera 10 4 0 6 27 -7 8
10 ↑ Los Pibes 10 3 1 6 20 -7 7
11 ↓ Nestor Lagger Muebles 10 2 1 7 20 -8 5
12 • Yeruva 10 1 1 8 14 -24 3
DIVISIÓN “F”
1 • Ferro For Ever 10 9 1 0 55 41 19
2 • Peaky Blinders 10 8 2 0 32 18 18
3 ↑ Las Pulgas 10 7 1 2 36 10 15
4 ↓ Pinturas Darío 10 5 3 2 33 8 13
5 • Benjamín 10 4 3 3 26 1 11
6 • Ferma Jrs. 10 4 2 4 26 -3 10
7 ↑ Deja Vu 10 3 2 5 32 -1 8
8 ↑ AYAnet 10 4 0 6 26 -1 8
9 ↓ Despensa La Esponja 10 3 0 7 26 -4 6
10 • Doble Zurda 10 2 1 7 17 -22 5
11 • Despensa El Shaddai 10 2 1 7 14 -25 5
12 • Hay Equipo 10 1 0 9 17 -22 2