Liga 7: este martes comienza la última fecha del torneo final

Este martes comienza la última fecha del torneo final en la Liga 7. La misma se cerrará este miércoles 18 desde las 20 horas. De aquí saldrán todos los campeones, además de los ascensos y descensos. 

 

Así se jugará:

 

DIVISIÓN “A”

17 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Buen Pique – Avi Peperina

17 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 CECE – Comuna de Franck

17 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Autoestética Frau – San Martín

17 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Recreativo – La Escarapela de Lanús

17 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Panadería La Sureña – Sacachispas

17 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Expreso Carena – Studio Soft

 

DIVISIÓN “B”

18 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 La 2003 SL – Despensa Gisela

18 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 El Real – Milenium Gym

18 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Carnadas Buen Pique – MB Aberturas

18 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Distribuidora Oggier – Demonte Arquitectura

18 diciembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Hulk Gym – Los Piratas

 

DIVISIÓN “C

17 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Despensa Kari – Aranda Construcciones

17 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Paprika – Ferma

17 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Rimor – Chocho Copias

17 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Gatito FC – Andamios y Tub. Las Heras

17 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Brasería El Centro – Hogar Los Abuelos

 

DIVISIÓN “D”

18 diciembre, 2019 Despensa Itatí – Nutriar

18 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Marginados FC – CECE Sr.

18 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Llamby FC – Farmacia Borgogno

18 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Bar y Pool el Tata – Apuka Tur

18 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Refugio – Fachini

18 diciembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Los Carasucias – Los Amigos

 

DIVISIÓN  “E”

17 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Nestor Lagger Muebles – Yeruva

17 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Seguros Grupo Kuchen – Team Bear

17 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Multiservicios Pujato – Autoservicios Maru

17 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Transporte De Paolo – Super Mayo

17 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Alma Juguetería – Manos de Tijera

17 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Eser Servicios – Los Pibes

 

DIVISIÓN “F”

18 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Despensa La Esponja – Hay Equipo

18 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Ferma Jrs. – Deja Vu

18 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Las Pulgas – Benjamín

18 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Pinturas Darìo – AYAnet

18 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Ferro For Ever – Peaky Blinders

18 diciembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Doble Zurda – Despensa El Shaddai

 

Posiciones:

 

DIVISIÓN “A”

1             •             La Escarapela de Lanús 10           6             2             2             41           21           14

2             •             Studio Soft                       10             5             4             1             29           11           14

3             •             San Martín                       10             6             2             2             30           8             14

4             ↑           Recreativo                        10             4             4             2             21           4             12

5             ↓           Sacachispas                     10              5             2             3             25           3             12

6             ↑           Expreso Carena              10            4             3             3             18           -4            11

7             ↑           Buen Pique                      10             3             4             3             25           0             10

8             ↓           Comuna de Franck         10           3             3             4             28           -6            9

9             •             CECE                                  10              3             2             5             20           -3            8

10           •             Panadería La Sureña      10           2             3             5             15           -7            7

11           •             Autoestética Frau           10           3             0             7             14           -9            6

12           •             Avi Peperina                    10             1             1             8             11           -18         3

 

DIVISIÓN “B”

1             •             Hulk Gym                          10             8             1             1             40           23           17

2             •             Los Piratas                         9              8             0             1             39           20           16

3             ↑           Carnadas Buen Pique    10           7             1             2             35           16           15

4             ↓           Distribuidora Oggier       10           7             0             3             39           16           14

5             •             El Real                               10              6             1             3             36           15           13

6             ↑           Demonte Arquitectura 10           5             0             5             45           15           10

7             ↓           Florería Ideal                    9              4             1             4             26           -1            9

8             •             Milenium Gym               10             4             0             6             28           -4            8

9             •             Rincón del Hincha           10           3             0             7             16           -10         6

10           •             MB Aberturas                 10             2             1             7             24           -18         5

11           •             Despensa Gisela              10           1             1             8             22           -33         3

12           •             La 2003 SL                         10             1             0             9             23           -39         2

 

Al finalizar el torneo se le descontarán 2 (dos) puntos al equipo Florería Ideal por jugador mal incluido

Al finalizar el torneo se le descontarán 2 (dos) puntos al equipo Los Piratas por jugador mal incluido

 

DIVISIÓN “C”

1             •             Brasería El Centro           10           7             2             1             37           14           16

2             ↑           Rimor                                 10             8             0             2             35           14           16

3             ↓           Gatito FC                           10             7             1             2             42           24           15

4             ↑           Chocho Copias                10             6             2             2             32           10           14

5             ↓           Hogar Los Abuelos          10           5             2             3             33           13           12

6             ↑           Las Heras                          10             4             2             4             35           3             10

7             ↓           Paprika                             10              4             2             4             31           2             10

8             ↑           Aranda Construcciones                10           4             0             6             19           -4            8

9             ↓           Real Bolivia                       10             3             1             6             18           -6            7

10           ↑           Despensa Kari                 9               2             1             6             21           -10         5

11           ↓           Tendenza Giovane         10           1             2             7             19           -31         4

12           •             Ferma                                9                0             1             8             13           -29         1

 

DIVISIÓN “D”

1             ↑           Los Carasucias                10              7             2             1             34           19           16

2             ↑           Refugio                                           10               7             1             2             28           13           15

3             ↓           Apuka Tur                        10              6             2             2             41           25           14

4             •             Llamby FC                        10              6             1             3             27           4             13

5             ↑           Marginados FC               10             4             3             3             27           9             11

6             ↓           Fachini                              10              4             3             3             21           -6            11

7             ↓           Bar y Pool el Tata             10           4             2             4             29           7             10

8             ↑           Farmacia Borgogno        10           4             2             4             30           -5            10

9             ↓           CECE Sr.                             10             3             2             5             28           -5            8

10           •             Los Amigos                       10             4             0             6             21           -11         8

11           •             Despensa Itatí                10             1             0             9             14           -24         2

12           •             Nutriar                             10              1             0             9             9             -26         2

 

DIVISIÓN “E”

1             ↑           Eser Servicios                  10             7             2             1             41           19           16

2             ↓           Alma Juguetería              10           7             1             2             28           9             15

3             •             Super Mayo                     10             6             2             2             24           7             14

4             •             Multiservicios Pujato     10           5             2             3             29           5             12

5             •             Autoservicios Maru        10           5             1             4             34           4             11

6             ↑           Team Bear                        10             4             2             4             26           7             10

7             ↑           Transporte De Paolo      10           4             2             4             15           -1            10

8             ↓           Seguros Grupo Kuchen                10           4             1             5             18           -4            9

9             ↓           Manos de Tijera              10           4             0             6             27           -7            8

10           ↑           Los Pibes                           10             3             1             6             20           -7            7

11           ↓           Nestor Lagger Muebles               10           2             1             7             20           -8            5

12           •             Yeruva                              10              1             1             8             14           -24         3

 

DIVISIÓN “F”

1             •             Ferro For Ever                10              9             1             0             55           41           19

2             •             Peaky Blinders               10              8             2             0             32           18           18

3             ↑           Las Pulgas                        10              7             1             2             36           10           15

4             ↓           Pinturas Darío                10              5             3             2             33           8             13

5             •             Benjamín                        10              4             3             3             26           1             11

6             •             Ferma  Jrs.                       10              4             2             4             26           -3            10

7             ↑           Deja Vu                                          10               3             2             5             32           -1            8

8             ↑           AYAnet                                            10              4             0             6             26           -1            8

9             ↓           Despensa La Esponja     10           3             0             7             26           -4            6

10           •             Doble Zurda                     10             2             1             7             17           -22         5

11           •             Despensa El Shaddai      10           2             1             7             14           -25         5

12           •             Hay Equipo                       10             1             0             9             17           -22         2

0
