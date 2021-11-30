Liga 7: este martes comienza la séptima fecha

Este martes 30 de noviembre se pondrá en marcha la séptima fecha de la Liga 7. La misma se cerrará el día jueves 2 de diciembre desde las 20 horas. Además te mostramos como quedaron las distintas tablas de posiciones.
Así se jugará la séptima fecha:
DIVISIÓN «A»
30 noviembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 3 La Escarapela – Comuna de Franck
30 noviembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Expreso Carena – Rimor
30 noviembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Hulk Gym – Dist. Oggier
30 noviembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Brasería del Centro – Mazzino Aberturas
2 diciembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Sacachispas – San Martín
2 diciembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Buen Pique – Los Piratas
DIVISIÓN «B»
30 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Studio Soft – Carnadas Buen Pique
30 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Apuka Tur – LLamby F.C.
2 diciembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Panadería La Sureña – Demonte Arquitectura
2 diciembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Sanitarios Fachini – El Real
2 diciembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Carasucias – Gatito FC
DIVISIÓN «C»
30 noviembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Paprika – Rotisería Todo Rápido
30 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Equipos y Servicios PCC – Farm. Borgogno
30 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Tecnopiso Deportivo – Las Pulgas
2 diciembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Ferro For Ever – Ferreyra Const. -:-
2 diciembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Techos y Zinguería Lim – Marginados -:-
DIVISIÓN «D»
30 noviembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Aranda Construcciones – Reynoso Construcciones
30 noviembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Los Amigos – Ferma Jrs.
30 noviembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Ferma – Cece Sr.
2 diciembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Refugio – Metalúrgica Fazio
2 diciembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 5 AYAnet – Toma Soda
2 diciembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Italo Construcciones – Los de Siempre
DIVISIÓN «E»
30 noviembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Super Mayo – G.A. Peluquería
30 noviembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Mellado Repuestos – Tornería Olivares
30 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Maxiconsumo SyS – Los Bochín
2 diciembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Manos de Tijeras – Desp. Rodriguez
2 diciembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Super Lorito – Despensa El Gallo
2 diciembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Taller Integral – Paprika SG
DIVISIÓN «F»
30 noviembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 7 El Rejunte – La Banda + Berraka
30 noviembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Riquelmeano Barbería – Marmolería Gran Mar
2 diciembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Atlético Cavour – Hachazo F.C.
2 diciembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Vito – Caste Bebidas
2 diciembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Lubricentro Wilson – Indirecto F.C.
2 diciembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Doble Zurda – V. Doña Maruca
POSICIONES:
DIVISIÓN «A»
|1
|•
|La Escarapela
|6
|5
|0
|1
|29
|16
|10
|2
|↑
|Comuna de Franck
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|10
|9
|3
|↑
|Buen Pique
|6
|4
|0
|2
|22
|7
|8
|4
|↑
|Expreso Carena
|6
|3
|2
|1
|16
|5
|8
|5
|↓
|Sacachispas
|6
|2
|3
|1
|12
|0
|7
|6
|↑
|Hulk Gym
|6
|3
|1
|2
|18
|-1
|7
|7
|↓
|Rimor
|6
|3
|0
|3
|19
|4
|6
|8
|↓
|Dist. Oggier
|6
|2
|2
|2
|14
|4
|6
|9
|↑
|Brasería del Centro
|6
|2
|0
|4
|13
|-11
|4
|10
|↓
|San Martín
|6
|1
|1
|4
|8
|-7
|3
|11
|•
|Los Piratas
|6
|1
|0
|5
|5
|-12
|2
|12
|↓
|Mazzino Aberturas
|6
|1
|0
|5
|12
|-15
|2
|1
|•
|Sanitarios Fachini
|6
|5
|0
|1
|16
|8
|10
|2
|↑
|Studio Soft
|6
|4
|1
|1
|26
|17
|9
|3
|↓
|Carnadas Buen Pique
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|3
|9
|4
|•
|Carasucias
|6
|2
|4
|0
|18
|8
|8
|5
|•
|Apuka Tur
|6
|3
|1
|2
|21
|8
|7
|6
|↑
|Demonte Arquitectura
|6
|3
|1
|2
|16
|6
|7
|7
|•
|Panadería La Sureña
|6
|2
|3
|1
|11
|2
|7
|8
|↓
|Florería Ideal
|6
|2
|2
|2
|14
|6
|6
|9
|•
|LLamby F.C.
|6
|2
|1
|3
|14
|0
|5
|10
|•
|Gatito FC
|6
|2
|0
|4
|11
|-18
|4
|11
|•
|Los Sin Sponsors
|6
|0
|0
|6
|0
|-15
|0
|12
|•
|El Real
|6
|0
|0
|6
|4
|-25
|0
DIVISIÓN «D»
|1
|•
|Toma Soda
|6
|6
|0
|0
|25
|14
|12
|2
|•
|Ferma Jrs.
|6
|4
|2
|0
|23
|12
|10
|3
|•
|Los de Siempre
|6
|5
|0
|1
|27
|10
|10
|4
|•
|Refugio
|6
|3
|2
|1
|17
|3
|8
|5
|•
|Reynoso Construcciones
|6
|3
|1
|2
|24
|12
|7
|6
|↑
|Cece Sr.
|6
|2
|2
|2
|15
|-3
|6
|7
|↑
|AYAnet
|6
|1
|3
|2
|13
|-4
|5
|8
|↓
|Aranda Construcciones
|6
|2
|1
|3
|13
|-5
|5
|9
|↓
|Los Amigos
|6
|1
|1
|4
|8
|-4
|3
|10
|•
|Ferma
|6
|0
|2
|4
|14
|-7
|2
|11
|•
|Italo Construcciones
|6
|1
|0
|5
|11
|-12
|2
|12
|•
|Metalúrgica Fazio
|6
|1
|0
|5
|16
|-16
|2
DIVISIÓN «E»
|1
|•
|Maxiconsumo SyS
|6
|5
|1
|0
|19
|15
|11
|2
|•
|Manos de Tijeras
|6
|5
|0
|1
|39
|19
|10
|3
|•
|G.A. Peluquería
|6
|4
|1
|1
|20
|3
|9
|4
|↑
|Los Bochín
|6
|3
|2
|1
|20
|3
|8
|5
|↓
|Super Lorito
|6
|2
|3
|1
|18
|4
|7
|6
|•
|Tornería Olivares
|6
|2
|2
|2
|13
|-3
|6
|7
|•
|Super Mayo
|6
|2
|1
|3
|16
|1
|5
|8
|↑
|Desp. Rodriguez
|6
|1
|3
|2
|17
|0
|5
|9
|↓
|Despensa El Gallo
|6
|2
|0
|4
|11
|-4
|4
|10
|•
|Taller Integral
|6
|1
|2
|3
|10
|-9
|4
|11
|•
|Paprika SG
|6
|1
|1
|4
|18
|-6
|3
|12
|•
|Mellado Repuestos
|6
|0
|0
|6
|13
|-23
|0
DIVISIÓN «F»
|1
|•
|Indirecto F.C.
|6
|6
|0
|0
|19
|8
|12
|2
|↑
|La Banda + Berraka
|6
|4
|1
|1
|26
|14
|9
|3
|↓
|Caste Bebidas
|6
|4
|1
|1
|18
|12
|9
|4
|•
|Marmolería Gran Mar
|6
|3
|2
|1
|17
|9
|8
|5
|↑
|Lubricentro Wilson
|6
|3
|1
|2
|14
|-3
|7
|6
|↑
|V. Doña Maruca
|6
|2
|2
|2
|13
|-4
|6
|7
|↑
|Riquelmeano Barbería
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|-2
|5
|8
|↓
|Doble Zurda
|6
|2
|1
|3
|13
|-6
|5
|9
|↓
|Vito
|6
|1
|2
|3
|14
|-1
|4
|10
|•
|Hachazo F.C.
|6
|1
|1
|4
|15
|-6
|3
|11
|•
|Atlético Cavour
|6
|1
|0
|5
|8
|-10
|2
|12
|•
|El Rejunte
|6
|1
|0
|5
|9
|-11
|2
*Al finalizar el torneo se descontarán dos (2) puntos al equipo «Hachazo» por jugador mal incluido.