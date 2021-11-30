Inicio NoticiasDeportes Liga 7: este martes comienza la séptima fecha
Liga 7: este martes comienza la séptima fecha

por hernan
Este martes 30 de noviembre se pondrá en marcha la séptima fecha de la Liga 7. La misma se cerrará el día jueves 2 de diciembre desde las 20 horas. Además te mostramos como quedaron las distintas tablas de posiciones.

 

Así se jugará la séptima fecha:

DIVISIÓN «A»

30 noviembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 3 La Escarapela – Comuna de Franck
30 noviembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Expreso Carena – Rimor
30 noviembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Hulk Gym – Dist. Oggier
30 noviembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Brasería del Centro – Mazzino Aberturas
2 diciembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Sacachispas – San Martín
2 diciembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Buen Pique – Los Piratas

DIVISIÓN «B»

30 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Studio Soft – Carnadas Buen Pique
30 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Apuka Tur – LLamby F.C.
2 diciembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Panadería La Sureña – Demonte Arquitectura
2 diciembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Sanitarios Fachini – El Real
2 diciembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Carasucias – Gatito FC

 

DIVISIÓN «C»

30 noviembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Paprika – Rotisería Todo Rápido
30 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Equipos y Servicios PCC – Farm. Borgogno
30 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Tecnopiso Deportivo – Las Pulgas
2 diciembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Ferro For Ever – Ferreyra Const. -:-
2 diciembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Techos y Zinguería Lim – Marginados -:-

 

DIVISIÓN «D»

30 noviembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Aranda Construcciones – Reynoso Construcciones
30 noviembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Los Amigos – Ferma Jrs.
30 noviembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Ferma – Cece Sr.
2 diciembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Refugio – Metalúrgica Fazio
2 diciembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 5 AYAnet – Toma Soda
2 diciembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Italo Construcciones – Los de Siempre

DIVISIÓN «E»

30 noviembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Super Mayo – G.A. Peluquería
30 noviembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Mellado Repuestos – Tornería Olivares
30 noviembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Maxiconsumo SyS – Los Bochín
2 diciembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Manos de Tijeras – Desp. Rodriguez
2 diciembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Super Lorito – Despensa El Gallo
2 diciembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Taller Integral – Paprika SG

DIVISIÓN «F»

30 noviembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 7 El Rejunte – La Banda + Berraka
30 noviembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Riquelmeano Barbería – Marmolería Gran Mar
2 diciembre, 2021 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Atlético Cavour – Hachazo F.C.
2 diciembre, 2021 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Vito – Caste Bebidas
2 diciembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Lubricentro Wilson – Indirecto F.C.
2 diciembre, 2021 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Doble Zurda – V. Doña Maruca

 

POSICIONES:

DIVISIÓN «A»

1 La Escarapela 6 5 0 1 29 16 10
2 Comuna de Franck 6 4 1 1 14 10 9
3 Buen Pique 6 4 0 2 22 7 8
4 Expreso Carena 6 3 2 1 16 5 8
5 Sacachispas 6 2 3 1 12 0 7
6 Hulk Gym 6 3 1 2 18 -1 7
7 Rimor 6 3 0 3 19 4 6
8 Dist. Oggier 6 2 2 2 14 4 6
9 Brasería del Centro 6 2 0 4 13 -11 4
10 San Martín 6 1 1 4 8 -7 3
11 Los Piratas 6 1 0 5 5 -12 2
12 Mazzino Aberturas 6 1 0 5 12 -15 2

 

DIVISIÓN «B»

1 Sanitarios Fachini 6 5 0 1 16 8 10
2 Studio Soft 6 4 1 1 26 17 9
3 Carnadas Buen Pique 6 4 1 1 13 3 9
4 Carasucias 6 2 4 0 18 8 8
5 Apuka Tur 6 3 1 2 21 8 7
6 Demonte Arquitectura 6 3 1 2 16 6 7
7 Panadería La Sureña 6 2 3 1 11 2 7
8 Florería Ideal 6 2 2 2 14 6 6
9 LLamby F.C. 6 2 1 3 14 0 5
10 Gatito FC 6 2 0 4 11 -18 4
11 Los Sin Sponsors 6 0 0 6 0 -15 0
12 El Real 6 0 0 6 4 -25 0

 

DIVISIÓN «D»

1 Toma Soda 6 6 0 0 25 14 12
2 Ferma Jrs. 6 4 2 0 23 12 10
3 Los de Siempre 6 5 0 1 27 10 10
4 Refugio 6 3 2 1 17 3 8
5 Reynoso Construcciones 6 3 1 2 24 12 7
6 Cece Sr. 6 2 2 2 15 -3 6
7 AYAnet 6 1 3 2 13 -4 5
8 Aranda Construcciones 6 2 1 3 13 -5 5
9 Los Amigos 6 1 1 4 8 -4 3
10 Ferma 6 0 2 4 14 -7 2
11 Italo Construcciones 6 1 0 5 11 -12 2
12 Metalúrgica Fazio 6 1 0 5 16 -16 2

 

DIVISIÓN «E»

1 Maxiconsumo SyS 6 5 1 0 19 15 11
2 Manos de Tijeras 6 5 0 1 39 19 10
3 G.A. Peluquería 6 4 1 1 20 3 9
4 Los Bochín 6 3 2 1 20 3 8
5 Super Lorito 6 2 3 1 18 4 7
6 Tornería Olivares 6 2 2 2 13 -3 6
7 Super Mayo 6 2 1 3 16 1 5
8 Desp. Rodriguez 6 1 3 2 17 0 5
9 Despensa El Gallo 6 2 0 4 11 -4 4
10 Taller Integral 6 1 2 3 10 -9 4
11 Paprika SG 6 1 1 4 18 -6 3
12 Mellado Repuestos 6 0 0 6 13 -23 0

 

DIVISIÓN «F»

1 Indirecto F.C. 6 6 0 0 19 8 12
2 La Banda + Berraka 6 4 1 1 26 14 9
3 Caste Bebidas 6 4 1 1 18 12 9
4 Marmolería Gran Mar 6 3 2 1 17 9 8
5 Lubricentro Wilson 6 3 1 2 14 -3 7
6 V. Doña Maruca 6 2 2 2 13 -4 6
7 Riquelmeano Barbería 6 2 1 3 10 -2 5
8 Doble Zurda 6 2 1 3 13 -6 5
9 Vito 6 1 2 3 14 -1 4
10 Hachazo F.C. 6 1 1 4 15 -6 3
11 Atlético Cavour 6 1 0 5 8 -10 2
12 El Rejunte 6 1 0 5 9 -11 2

*Al finalizar el torneo se descontarán dos (2) puntos al equipo «Hachazo» por jugador mal incluido.

0
