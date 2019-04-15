Liga 7: esta semana se juega la sexta del apertura

Programación:
DIVISIÓN “A”
16 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 1 Recreativo – Buen Pique
16 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Expreso Carena – San Martín Automotores
16 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Gotas de Vida – MB Aberturas
17 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 1 La Escarapela de Lanús – Comuna de Franck
17 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Distribuidora Pitu – Real Bolivia
17 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Sacachispas – Autoestética Frau
DIVISIÓN “B”
16 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Demonte Arquitectura – Central
16 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Panadería La Sureña – CECE
17 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 1 Tendenza Giovane – Aranda Construcciones
17 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Super Mayo – Milenium Gym
17 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Distribuidora Oggier – La 2003 SL
17 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 1 Studio Soft – ADN Seguridad Industrial
DIVISIÓN “C”
16 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 1 Ferma – Kiosco El Cruce
16 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 1 Los Crack´s – El Real
16 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Rincón del Hincha – Fachini
16 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Organización Alexis – Peperina
17 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Los Iriondos – Omega Inmobiliaria
17 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Andamios y Tubulares Las Heras – Llamby FC
DIVISIÓN “D”
16 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Carnadas El Buen Pique – Paprika
16 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 CECE Sr. – Despensa Gisela
16 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Rimor – Benjamin Tiendas
16 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Hulk Gym – Farmacia Borgogno
17 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Las Pulgas – Smart On
17 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Los Piratas – Refugio
DIVISIÓN “E”
16 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Nutriar – Brasería El Centro
16 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Los Amigos – Reynoso Construcciones
17 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Arcos – Gomería El Pelado
17 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Multiservicios Pujato – Seguros Grupo Kuchen
17 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Hogar Los Abuelos – Gatito FC
17 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Verdulería Doña Maruca – Dejavu FC
DIVISIÓN “F”
16 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Transporte Depaolo – El Rejunte
16 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Universal Sol – Despensa La Esponja
16 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Marginales FC – Chacinados Rodriguez
17 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Apuka Tur – El Shaddai – Disco y Candy Bar
17 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Yeruvá – Despensa Maru
17 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Los Carasucias – Haru Peluquería
Posiciones:
DIVISIÓN “A”
1 • Sacachispas 5 4 1 0 15 11 9
2 ↑ San Martín 5 3 2 0 10 8 8
3 ↓ Gotas de Vida 5 3 1 1 18 5 7
4 • La Escarapela de Lanús 5 3 0 2 18 7 6
5 • Recreativo 5 2 2 1 7 -2 6
6 • Expreso Carena 5 1 3 1 11 0 5
7 • Autoestética Frau 5 2 1 2 8 -2 5
8 • Comuna de Franck 5 1 2 2 17 1 4
9 • MB Aberturas 5 2 0 3 14 0 4
10 • Buen Pique 5 1 2 2 7 -3 4
11 • Distribuidora Pitu 5 0 2 3 7 -5 2
12 • Real Bolivia 5 0 0 5 7 -20 0
DIVISIÓN “B”
1 • Distribuidora Oggier 5 5 0 0 23 12 10
2 ↑ Milenium Gym 5 2 3 0 16 6 7
3 • CECE 5 2 2 1 17 5 6
4 • La 2003 SL 5 2 2 1 16 5 6
5 ↑ ADN Seguridad Indust 5 2 2 1 13 -1 6
6 ↓ Panadería La Sureña 5 3 0 2 13 -2 6
7 • Demonte Arquitectura 5 2 1 2 13 -1 5
8 ↑ Studio Soft 4 1 1 2 16 0 3
9 ↓ Tendenza Giovane 4 1 1 2 12 0 3
10 ↑ Central 5 1 0 4 10 -1 2
11 ↓ Super Mayo 3 0 1 2 5 -14 1
12 ↓ Aranda Construcciones 5 0 1 4 6 -9 1
DIVISIÓN “C”
1 • Rincón del Hincha 5 5 0 0 24 14 10
2 ↑ Los Crack´s 5 3 1 1 18 8 7
3 ↑ El Real 5 3 1 1 22 5 7
4 ↓ Peperina 5 3 1 1 14 4 7
5 ↓ Ferma 5 3 0 2 16 6 6
6 ↓ Fachini 5 3 0 2 22 2 6
7 • Los Iriondos 5 1 2 2 16 1 4
8 • Llamby FC 5 2 0 3 13 -5 4
9 • Las Heras 5 1 1 3 11 -6 3
10 ↑ Kiosco El Cruce 5 0 2 3 17 -6 2
11 ↑ Organización Alexis 5 1 0 4 10 -9 2
12 ↓ Omega Inmobiliaria 5 1 0 4 4 -14 2
DIVISIÓN “D”
1 • Despensa Gisela 5 5 0 0 20 16 10
2 • Smart On 5 4 1 0 19 13 9
3 ↑ Los Piratas 5 4 0 1 21 7 8
4 ↓ Paprika 5 3 0 2 25 12 6
5 ↑ Farmacia Borgogno 5 3 0 2 19 -3 6
6 ↑ Carnadas El Buen Pique 5 2 1 2 14 1 5
7 ↓ Rimor 5 2 0 3 15 1 4
8 ↑ Refugio 5 2 0 3 8 -12 4
9 ↓ Hulk Gym 5 1 1 3 18 -8 3
10 ↓ CECE Sr. 5 1 0 4 11 -6 2
11 ↓ Benjamin Tiendas 5 1 0 4 9 -9 2
12 • Las Pulgas 5 0 1 4 11 -12 1
DIVISIÓN “E”
1 • Hogar Los Abuelos 5 5 0 0 32 24 10
2 • Gomería El Pelado 5 3 2 0 22 6 8
3 ↑ Dejavu FC 5 3 1 1 22 7 7
4 ↑ Gatito FC 5 2 2 1 22 7 6
5 ↓ Nutriar 5 3 0 2 18 -2 6
6 ↓ Reynoso Construcc. 5 3 0 2 14 -5 6
7 ↑ Brasería El Centro 5 2 1 2 15 0 5
8 ↑ Los Amigos 5 1 2 2 17 1 4
9 ↓ Multiservicios Pujato 5 0 3 2 15 -3 3
10 ↓ Seguros Grupo Kuchen 5 1 1 3 12 -10 3
11 • Doña Maruca 5 1 0 4 18 -12 2
12 • Arcos 5 0 0 5 10 -13 0
DIVISIÓN “F”
1 ↑ Apuka Tur 5 3 2 0 17 11 8
2 ↑ Despensa La Esponja 5 3 2 0 16 7 8
3 ↓ Haru Peluquería 5 4 0 1 15 2 8
4 • Marginales FC 5 3 1 1 18 12 7
5 ↑ Los Carasucias 5 2 1 2 22 12 5
6 ↑ Despensa Maru 5 2 1 2 14 3 5
7 ↓ Transporte Depaolo 5 1 3 1 9 -3 5
8 ↓ El Shaddai – 5 2 1 2 15 -4 5
9 ↓ Yeruvá 5 1 2 2 15 5 4
10 ↑ El Rejunte 5 1 0 4 15 -9 2
11 ↓ Chacinados Rodriguez 5 1 0 4 12 -15 2
12 ↓ Universal Sol 5 0 1 4 10 -21 1