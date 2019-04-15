NoticiasDeportesFútbol

Liga 7: esta semana se juega la sexta del apertura

Programación:

 

DIVISIÓN “A”

16 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 1 Recreativo – Buen Pique

16 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Expreso Carena – San Martín Automotores

16 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Gotas de Vida – MB Aberturas

17 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 1 La Escarapela de Lanús – Comuna de Franck

17 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Distribuidora Pitu – Real Bolivia

17 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Sacachispas – Autoestética Frau

 

DIVISIÓN “B”

16 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Demonte Arquitectura – Central

16 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Panadería La Sureña – CECE

17 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 1 Tendenza Giovane – Aranda Construcciones

17 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Super Mayo – Milenium Gym

17 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Distribuidora Oggier – La 2003 SL

17 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 1 Studio Soft – ADN Seguridad Industrial

 

DIVISIÓN “C”

16 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 1 Ferma – Kiosco El Cruce

16 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 1 Los Crack´s – El Real

16 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Rincón del Hincha – Fachini

16 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Organización Alexis – Peperina

17 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Los Iriondos – Omega Inmobiliaria

17 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Andamios y Tubulares Las Heras – Llamby FC

 

DIVISIÓN “D”

16 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Carnadas El Buen Pique – Paprika

16 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 CECE Sr. – Despensa Gisela

16 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Rimor – Benjamin Tiendas

16 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Hulk Gym – Farmacia Borgogno

17 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Las Pulgas – Smart On

17 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Los Piratas – Refugio

 

DIVISIÓN “E”

16 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Nutriar – Brasería El Centro

16 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Los Amigos – Reynoso Construcciones

17 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Arcos – Gomería El Pelado

17 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Multiservicios Pujato – Seguros Grupo Kuchen

17 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Hogar Los Abuelos – Gatito FC

17 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Verdulería Doña Maruca – Dejavu FC

 

DIVISIÓN “F”

16 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Transporte Depaolo – El Rejunte

16 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Universal Sol – Despensa La Esponja

16 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Marginales FC – Chacinados Rodriguez

17 abril, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Apuka Tur – El Shaddai – Disco y Candy Bar

17 abril, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Yeruvá – Despensa Maru

17 abril, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Los Carasucias – Haru Peluquería

 

Posiciones:

 

DIVISIÓN “A”

1             •             Sacachispas                      5               4             1             0             15           11           9

2             ↑           San Martín                       5               3             2             0             10           8             8

3             ↓           Gotas de Vida                 5               3             1             1             18           5             7

4             •             La Escarapela de Lanús 5             3             0             2             18           7             6

5             •             Recreativo                        5               2             2             1             7             -2            6

6             •             Expreso Carena                             5               1             3             1             11           0             5

7             •             Autoestética Frau           5             2             1             2             8             -2            5

8             •             Comuna de Franck         5             1             2             2             17           1             4

9             •             MB Aberturas                 5               2             0             3             14           0             4

10           •             Buen Pique                      5               1             2             2             7             -3            4

11           •             Distribuidora Pitu            5             0             2             3             7             -5            2

12           •             Real Bolivia                       5               0             0             5             7             -20         0

 

DIVISIÓN “B”

1             •             Distribuidora Oggier       5             5             0             0             23           12           10

2             ↑           Milenium Gym               5               2             3             0             16           6             7

3             •             CECE                                   5                2             2             1             17           5             6

4             •             La 2003 SL                         5               2             2             1             16           5             6

5             ↑           ADN Seguridad Indust  5             2             2             1             13           -1            6

6             ↓           Panadería La Sureña      5             3             0             2             13           -2            6

7             •             Demonte Arquitectura 5             2             1             2             13           -1            5

8             ↑           Studio Soft                       4               1             1             2             16           0             3

9             ↓           Tendenza Giovane         4             1             1             2             12           0             3

10           ↑           Central 5                           1               0             4             10           -1            2

11           ↓           Super Mayo                     3               0             1             2             5             -14         1

12           ↓           Aranda Construcciones                5             0             1             4             6             -9            1

 

DIVISIÓN “C”

1             •             Rincón del Hincha           5             5             0             0             24           14           10

2             ↑           Los Crack´s                       5               3             1             1             18           8             7

3             ↑           El Real                               5 3             1             1             22           5             7

4             ↓           Peperina                           5               3             1             1             14           4             7

5             ↓           Ferma                               5 3             0             2             16           6             6

6             ↓           Fachini                              5 3             0             2             22           2             6

7             •             Los Iriondos                     5               1             2             2             16           1             4

8             •             Llamby FC                         5               2             0             3             13           -5            4

9             •             Las Heras                         5               1             1             3             11           -6            3

10           ↑           Kiosco El Cruce                 5             0             2             3             17           -6            2

11           ↑           Organización Alexis        5             1             0             4             10           -9            2

12           ↓           Omega Inmobiliaria        5             1             0             4             4             -14         2

 

DIVISIÓN “D”

1             •             Despensa Gisela              5             5             0             0             20           16           10

2             •             Smart On                          5               4             1             0             19           13           9

3             ↑           Los Piratas                        5               4             0             1             21           7             8

4             ↓           Paprika                             5 3             0             2             25           12           6

5             ↑           Farmacia Borgogno        5             3             0             2             19           -3            6

6             ↑           Carnadas El Buen Pique               5             2             1             2             14           1             5

7             ↓           Rimor                                5 2             0             3             15           1             4

8             ↑           Refugio                              5               2             0             3             8             -12         4

9             ↓           Hulk Gym                          5               1             1             3             18           -8            3

10           ↓           CECE Sr.                             5               1             0             4             11           -6            2

11           ↓           Benjamin Tiendas           5             1             0             4             9             -9            2

12           •             Las Pulgas                         5               0             1             4             11           -12         1

 

DIVISIÓN “E”

1             •             Hogar Los Abuelos          5             5             0             0             32           24           10

2             •             Gomería El Pelado          5             3             2             0             22           6             8

3             ↑           Dejavu FC                         5               3             1             1             22           7             7

4             ↑           Gatito FC                           5               2             2             1             22           7             6

5             ↓           Nutriar                               5               3             0             2             18           -2            6

6             ↓           Reynoso Construcc.       5             3             0             2             14           -5            6

7             ↑           Brasería El Centro           5             2             1             2             15           0             5

8             ↑           Los Amigos                       5               1             2             2             17           1             4

9             ↓           Multiservicios Pujato     5             0             3             2             15           -3            3

10           ↓           Seguros Grupo Kuchen                5             1             1             3             12           -10         3

11           •             Doña Maruca                  5               1             0             4             18           -12         2

12           •             Arcos                                5 0             0             5             10           -13         0

 

DIVISIÓN “F”

1             ↑           Apuka Tur                         5               3             2             0             17           11           8

2             ↑           Despensa La Esponja     5             3             2             0             16           7             8

3             ↓           Haru Peluquería              5             4             0             1             15           2             8

4             •             Marginales FC                 5               3             1             1             18           12           7

5             ↑           Los Carasucias                 5               2             1             2             22           12           5

6             ↑           Despensa Maru                             5               2             1             2             14           3             5

7             ↓           Transporte Depaolo       5             1             3             1             9             -3            5

8             ↓           El Shaddai –                     5 2             1             2             15           -4            5

9             ↓           Yeruvá                             5  1             2             2             15           5             4

10           ↑           El Rejunte                         5               1             0             4             15           -9            2

11           ↓           Chacinados Rodriguez   5             1             0             4             12           -15         2

12           ↓           Universal Sol                   5               0             1             4             10           -21         1

