Liga 7: comienza la etapa de definiciones

Este martes 21 de mayo, si el tiempo lo permite, se pondrá en marcha la octava fecha del torneo apertura en la Liga 7 de fútbol. Y cuando restan pocas para el final, los partidos son todos muy atractivos. La misma se cierra este jueves desde las 20 horas. Además te mostramos las diferentes tablas de posiciones.
Programación:
DIVISIÓN “A”
21 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 1 Distribuidora Pitu – Autoestética Frau
21 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 1 La Escarapela de Lanús – San Martín Automotores
21 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 2 Comuna de Franck – Buen Pique
23 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 1 Recreativo – MB Aberturas
23 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 1 Sacachispas – Gotas de Vida
23 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 2 Expreso Carena – Real Bolivia
DIVISIÓN “B”
21 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 1 CECE – Super Mayo
23 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 2 Central – Aranda Construcciones
23 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Panadería La Sureña – Demonte Arquitectura
23 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Tendenza Giovane – Studio Soft
23 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Milenium Gym – Distribuidora Oggier
23 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 2 ADN Seguridad Industrial – La 2003 SL
DIVISIÓN “C”
21 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 2 Ferma – Andamios y Tubulares Las Heras
21 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Rincón del Hincha – Kiosco El Cruce
21 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 2 Omega Inmobiliaria – Fachini
21 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 El Real – Llamby FC
23 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Organización Alexis – Los Crack´s
23 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Los Iriondos – Peperina
DIVISIÓN “D”
21 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Las Pulgas – Farmacia Borgogno
21 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Carnadas El Buen Pique – Despensa Gisela
23 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Los Piratas – CECE Sr.
23 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Rimor – Refugio
23 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Hulk Gym – Paprika
23 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Smart On – Benjamin Tiendas
DIVISIÓN “E”
21 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Reynoso Construcciones – Brasería El Centro
21 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Hogar Los Abuelos – Gomería El Pelado
21 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Verdulería Doña Maruca – Multiservicios Pujato
23 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Arcos – Seguros Grupo Kuchen
23 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Gatito FC – Los Amigos
23 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Dejavu FC – Nutriar
DIVISIÓN “F”
21 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 El Rejunte – Yeruvá
21 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Marginales FC – Despensa Maru
21 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Transporte Depaolo – Los Carasucias
21 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Despensa La Esponja – Haru Peluquería
21 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Universal Sol – El Shaddai – Disco y Candy Bar
23 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Apuka Tur – Chacinados Rodriguez
Posiciones:
DIVISIÓN “A”
1 ↑ San Martín 7 5 2 0 21 12 12
2 ↓ Sacachispas 7 5 1 1 22 12 11
3 ↑ La Escarapela de Lanús 7 5 0 2 29 12 10
4 ↑ Recreativo 7 4 2 1 16 3 10
5 ↓ Gotas de Vida 7 4 1 2 30 6 9
6 ↑ Autoestética Frau 7 3 1 3 15 -3 7
7 ↑ MB Aberturas 7 3 0 4 22 0 6
8 ↑ Buen Pique 7 2 2 3 13 -1 6
9 ↓ Expreso Carena 7 1 3 3 16 -6 5
10 ↓ Comuna de Franck 7 1 2 4 23 -3 4
11 • Distribuidora Pitu 7 0 2 5 9 -10 2
12 • Real Bolivia 7 1 0 6 13 -22 2
*Al finalizar el torneo se le descontarán 2 puntos al equipo Distribuidora Pitu por jugador mal incluido.
DIVISIÓN “B”
1 • Distribuidora Oggier 7 7 0 0 38 26 14
2 • Milenium Gym 7 3 3 1 27 11 9
3 ↑ La 2003 SL 7 3 2 2 24 7 8
4 ↓ CECE 7 3 2 2 19 4 8
5 ↓ ADN 7 3 2 2 20 2 8
6 • Panadería La Sureña 7 4 0 3 17 0 8
7 • Tendenza Giovane 6 3 1 2 20 7 7
8 • Demonte Arquitectura 7 3 1 3 19 -1 7
9 ↑ Studio Soft 6 2 1 3 21 -2 5
10 ↓ Central 7 2 0 5 15 -8 4
11 • Super Mayo 5 0 1 4 8 -23 1
12 • Aranda Construcciones 7 0 1 6 7 -23 1
DIVISIÓN “C”
1 • Rincón del Hincha 7 6 1 0 29 17 13
2 • El Real 7 5 1 1 28 7 11
3 • Peperina 7 4 2 1 21 8 10
4 ↑ Ferma 7 4 1 2 25 10 9
5 ↓ Los Crack´s 7 3 2 2 21 7 8
6 • Fachini 7 3 1 3 24 -1 7
7 • Las Heras 7 3 1 3 18 -4 7
8 • Los Iriondos 7 1 2 4 18 -3 4
9 ↑ Organización Alexis 7 1 2 4 15 -9 4
10 ↓ Llamby FC 7 2 0 5 17 -11 4
11 ↓ Omega Inmobiliaria 7 2 0 5 7 -14 4
12 ↓ Kiosco El Cruce 7 0 3 4 24 -7 3
DIVISIÓN “D”
1 ↑ Smart On 7 6 1 0 35 26 13
2 ↓ Despensa Gisela 7 6 0 1 31 19 12
3 • Los Piratas 7 6 0 1 33 16 12
4 • Paprika 7 4 1 2 31 13 9
5 ↑ Carnadas El Buen Pique 7 3 2 2 20 4 8
6 ↑ Hulk Gym 7 3 1 3 33 3 7
7 ↓ Rimor 7 3 0 4 22 3 6
8 ↓ Farmacia Borgogno 7 3 0 4 22 -13 6
9 • Refugio 7 2 0 5 11 -21 4
10 ↑ Las Pulgas 7 1 1 5 16 -19 3
11 ↓ CECE Sr. 7 1 0 6 17 -13 2
12 ↓ Benjamin Tiendas 7 1 0 6 12 -18 2
DIVISIÓN “E”
1 • Hogar Los Abuelos 7 6 0 1 42 29 12
2 • Dejavu FC 7 5 1 1 35 16 11
3 • Gomería El Pelado 7 4 3 0 29 8 11
4 ↑ Brasería El Centro 7 4 1 2 30 11 9
5 ↑ Gatito FC 7 3 2 2 26 1 8
6 ↓ Reynoso 7 4 0 3 21 -3 8
7 ↑ Los Amigos 7 2 2 3 23 0 6
8 ↓ Nutriar 7 3 0 4 22 -13 6
9 ↓ Multiservicios Pujato 7 1 3 3 21 -2 5
10 • Seguros Grupo Kuchen 7 2 1 4 15 -12 5
11 • Doña Maruca 7 1 0 6 22 -16 2
12 • Arcos 7 0 1 6 14 -19 1
DIVISIÓN “F”
1 • Apuka Tur 7 5 2 0 33 22 12
2 • Marginales FC 7 5 1 1 29 21 11
3 • Despensa La Esponja 7 4 2 1 24 10 10
4 ↑ Los Carasucias 7 4 1 2 38 26 9
5 ↓ Despensa Maru 7 4 1 2 22 10 9
6 ↓ Haru Peluquería 7 4 0 3 19 -12 8
7 • Transporte Depaolo 7 2 3 2 17 0 7
8 • El Shaddai 7 3 1 3 20 -4 7
9 • Yeruvá 7 2 2 3 23 6 6
10 ↑ El Rejunte 7 1 0 6 16 -17 2
11 ↓ Chacinados Rodriguez 7 1 0 6 12 -31 2
12 • Universal Sol 7 0 1 6 15 -31 1