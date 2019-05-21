NoticiasDeportesFútbol

Liga 7: comienza la etapa de definiciones

0

Este martes 21 de mayo, si el tiempo lo permite, se pondrá en marcha la octava fecha del torneo apertura en la Liga 7 de fútbol. Y cuando restan pocas para el final, los partidos son todos muy atractivos. La misma se cierra este jueves desde las 20 horas. Además te mostramos las diferentes tablas de posiciones.

 

Programación:

 

DIVISIÓN “A”

21 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 1 Distribuidora Pitu – Autoestética Frau

21 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 1 La Escarapela de Lanús – San Martín Automotores

21 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 2 Comuna de Franck – Buen Pique

23 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 1 Recreativo – MB Aberturas

23 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 1 Sacachispas – Gotas de Vida

23 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 2 Expreso Carena – Real Bolivia

 

DIVISIÓN “B”

21 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 1 CECE – Super Mayo

23 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 2 Central – Aranda Construcciones

23 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Panadería La Sureña – Demonte Arquitectura

23 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Tendenza Giovane – Studio Soft

23 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Milenium Gym – Distribuidora Oggier

23 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 2 ADN Seguridad Industrial – La 2003 SL

 

DIVISIÓN “C”

21 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 2 Ferma – Andamios y Tubulares Las Heras

21 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Rincón del Hincha – Kiosco El Cruce

21 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 2 Omega Inmobiliaria – Fachini

21 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 El Real – Llamby FC

23 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Organización Alexis – Los Crack´s

23 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Los Iriondos – Peperina

 

DIVISIÓN “D”

21 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Las Pulgas – Farmacia Borgogno

21 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Carnadas El Buen Pique – Despensa Gisela

23 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Los Piratas – CECE Sr.

23 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Rimor – Refugio

23 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Hulk Gym – Paprika

23 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Smart On – Benjamin Tiendas

 

DIVISIÓN “E”

21 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Reynoso Construcciones – Brasería El Centro

21 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Hogar Los Abuelos – Gomería El Pelado

21 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Verdulería Doña Maruca – Multiservicios Pujato

23 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Arcos – Seguros Grupo Kuchen

23 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Gatito FC – Los Amigos

23 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Dejavu FC – Nutriar

 

DIVISIÓN “F”

21 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 El Rejunte – Yeruvá

21 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Marginales FC – Despensa Maru

21 mayo, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Transporte Depaolo – Los Carasucias

21 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Despensa La Esponja – Haru Peluquería

21 mayo, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Universal Sol – El Shaddai – Disco y Candy Bar

23 mayo, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Apuka Tur – Chacinados Rodriguez

 

Posiciones:

 

DIVISIÓN “A”

1             ↑           San Martín                       7               5             2             0             21           12           12

2             ↓           Sacachispas                      7               5             1             1             22           12           11

3             ↑           La Escarapela de Lanús 7             5             0             2             29           12           10

4             ↑           Recreativo                        7               4             2             1             16           3             10

5             ↓           Gotas de Vida                 7               4             1             2             30           6             9

6             ↑           Autoestética Frau           7             3             1             3             15           -3            7

7             ↑           MB Aberturas                 7               3             0             4             22           0             6

8             ↑           Buen Pique                      7               2             2             3             13           -1            6

9             ↓           Expreso Carena               7             1             3             3             16           -6            5

10           ↓           Comuna de Franck         7             1             2             4             23           -3            4

11           •             Distribuidora Pitu            7             0             2             5             9             -10         2

12           •             Real Bolivia                       7               1             0             6             13           -22         2

*Al finalizar el torneo se le descontarán 2 puntos al equipo Distribuidora Pitu por jugador mal incluido.

 

DIVISIÓN “B”

1             •             Distribuidora Oggier       7             7             0             0             38           26           14

2             •             Milenium Gym               7               3             3             1             27           11           9

3             ↑           La 2003 SL                         7               3             2             2             24           7             8

4             ↓           CECE                                  7 3             2             2             19           4             8

5             ↓           ADN                                  7 3             2             2             20           2             8

6             •             Panadería La Sureña      7             4             0             3             17           0             8

7             •             Tendenza Giovane         6             3             1             2             20           7             7

8             •             Demonte Arquitectura 7             3             1             3             19           -1            7

9             ↑           Studio Soft                       6               2             1             3             21           -2            5

10           ↓           Central                             7 2             0             5             15           -8            4

11           •             Super Mayo                     5               0             1             4             8             -23         1

12           •             Aranda Construcciones                7             0             1             6             7             -23         1

 

DIVISIÓN “C”

1             •             Rincón del Hincha           7             6             1             0             29           17           13

2             •             El Real                               7 5             1             1             28           7             11

3             •             Peperina                           7               4             2             1             21           8             10

4             ↑           Ferma                               7 4             1             2             25           10           9

5             ↓           Los Crack´s                       7               3             2             2             21           7             8

6             •             Fachini                               7               3             1             3             24           -1            7

7             •             Las Heras                         7               3             1             3             18           -4            7

8             •             Los Iriondos                     7               1             2             4             18           -3            4

9             ↑           Organización Alexis        7             1             2             4             15           -9            4

10           ↓           Llamby FC                         7               2             0             5             17           -11         4

11           ↓           Omega Inmobiliaria        7             2             0             5             7             -14         4

12           ↓           Kiosco El Cruce               7               0             3             4             24           -7            3

 

DIVISIÓN “D”

1             ↑           Smart On                          7               6             1             0             35           26           13

2             ↓           Despensa Gisela              7             6             0             1             31           19           12

3             •             Los Piratas                        7               6             0             1             33           16           12

4             •             Paprika                             7 4             1             2             31           13           9

5             ↑           Carnadas El Buen Pique               7             3             2             2             20           4             8

6             ↑           Hulk Gym                          7               3             1             3             33           3             7

7             ↓           Rimor                                7 3             0             4             22           3             6

8             ↓           Farmacia Borgogno        7             3             0             4             22           -13         6

9             •             Refugio                              7               2             0             5             11           -21         4

10           ↑           Las Pulgas                         7               1             1             5             16           -19         3

11           ↓           CECE Sr.                             7               1             0             6             17           -13         2

12           ↓           Benjamin Tiendas           7             1             0             6             12           -18         2

 

DIVISIÓN “E”

1             •             Hogar Los Abuelos          7             6             0             1             42           29           12

2             •             Dejavu FC                         7               5             1             1             35           16           11

3             •             Gomería El Pelado          7             4             3             0             29           8             11

4             ↑           Brasería El Centro           7             4             1             2             30           11           9

5             ↑           Gatito FC                           7               3             2             2             26           1             8

6             ↓           Reynoso                            7               4             0             3             21           -3            8

7             ↑           Los Amigos                       7               2             2             3             23           0             6

8             ↓           Nutriar                             7 3             0             4             22           -13         6

9             ↓           Multiservicios Pujato     7             1             3             3             21           -2            5

10           •             Seguros Grupo Kuchen                7             2             1             4             15           -12         5

11           •             Doña Maruca                  7               1             0             6             22           -16         2

12           •             Arcos                                7 0             1             6             14           -19         1

 

DIVISIÓN “F”

1             •             Apuka Tur                         7               5             2             0             33           22           12

2             •             Marginales FC                 7               5             1             1             29           21           11

3             •             Despensa La Esponja     7             4             2             1             24           10           10

4             ↑           Los Carasucias                 7               4             1             2             38           26           9

5             ↓           Despensa Maru                             7               4             1             2             22           10           9

6             ↓           Haru Peluquería              7             4             0             3             19           -12         8

7             •             Transporte Depaolo       7             2             3             2             17           0             7

8             •             El Shaddai                         7               3             1             3             20           -4            7

9             •             Yeruvá                              7 2             2             3             23           6             6

10           ↑           El Rejunte                         7               1             0             6             16           -17         2

11           ↓           Chacinados Rodriguez   7             1             0             6             12           -31         2

12           •             Universal Sol                   7               0             1             6             15           -31         1

