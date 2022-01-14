Inicio NoticiasDeportes El cierre de la fecha del Torneo de «La City» se juega esta noche
DeportesDestacadasFútbolNoticias

El cierre de la fecha del Torneo de «La City» se juega esta noche

por jose

El incidente que dejó sin energía eléctrica a toda la ciudad de Esperanza afectó la fecha programada para este jueves en el complejo La City. Los organizadores del torneo confirmaron que se disputará esta noche, en los mismos horarios y canchas.

 

 

La programación prevista para el jueves 13 se disputará este viernes 14:

 

 

CANCHA 1 HORA
MAFALDA COPIAS VS LAUXMANN REVESTIMIENTOS 20 HS
LOS DE SIEMPRE VS UNIVERIDAD SIGLO 21 21 HS
LA PELUSA VS EL PAYUCA 22 HS
CANCHA 2 HORA
EL SPORTING VS REAL BAÑIL 20 HS
LOS PIMIENTOS VS CENTRAL CORDOBA 21 HS
LA MANUCHO VS ATLETICO CAVOUR 22 HS
CANCHA 3 HORA
EL MOLINO VS LA 12 20 HS
PRAGA DISTRIBUIDORA VS LOS DEL BARRIO ATR 21 HS
SMART SUPLEMENTOS VS NIUPI F.C. 22 HS
CANCHA 4 HORA
CONSTRUCCIONES J VOGT VS BARSA SUR 20 HS
DESPENSA MARI VS SUPER MAYO 21 HS
VH MUEBLES VS GOMERIA LAUTARO 22 HS

 

 

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Tambien le puede interesar

Covid: Hay 1.287 esperancinos enfermos y sólo 5...

Tras un incendio que dejó a la ciudad...

Toledo dijo que “se busca la reubicación de...

Recomendaciones para el trato de los animales ante...

Adios a Bety Sture, una manera de entender...

Pandemia: La distribuidora local de gas explicó como...

En la provincia de Santa Fe se podrá...

Dos choques consecutivos en el mismo lugar de...

La provincia instó a empresas a reducir el...

Para Seguridad Vial el año pasado sumaron 416...