El cierre de la fecha del Torneo de «La City» se juega esta noche

El incidente que dejó sin energía eléctrica a toda la ciudad de Esperanza afectó la fecha programada para este jueves en el complejo La City. Los organizadores del torneo confirmaron que se disputará esta noche, en los mismos horarios y canchas.
La programación prevista para el jueves 13 se disputará este viernes 14:
|CANCHA 1
|HORA
|MAFALDA COPIAS VS LAUXMANN REVESTIMIENTOS
|20 HS
|LOS DE SIEMPRE VS UNIVERIDAD SIGLO 21
|21 HS
|LA PELUSA VS EL PAYUCA
|22 HS
|CANCHA 2
|HORA
|EL SPORTING VS REAL BAÑIL
|20 HS
|LOS PIMIENTOS VS CENTRAL CORDOBA
|21 HS
|LA MANUCHO VS ATLETICO CAVOUR
|22 HS
|CANCHA 3
|HORA
|EL MOLINO VS LA 12
|20 HS
|PRAGA DISTRIBUIDORA VS LOS DEL BARRIO ATR
|21 HS
|SMART SUPLEMENTOS VS NIUPI F.C.
|22 HS
|CANCHA 4
|HORA
|CONSTRUCCIONES J VOGT VS BARSA SUR
|20 HS
|DESPENSA MARI VS SUPER MAYO
|21 HS
|VH MUEBLES VS GOMERIA LAUTARO
|22 HS