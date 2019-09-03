Home NoticiasDeportes Comienza la etapa de definiciones en la Liga 7
Comienza la etapa de definiciones en la Liga 7

by hernan
Esta martes 3 de septiembre se pondrá en marcha la novena fecha del segundo torneo del año en la Liga 7 de fútbol. La misma se cerrará el jueves 5 desde las 20 horas. Además te mostramos como están las distintas tablas de posiciones cuando restan pocas fechas para el final del torneo.

 

Así se jugará:

DIVISIÓN “A”

3 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Sacachispas – Recreativo

3 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 MB Aberturas – Buen Pique

3 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Distribuidora Oggier – Studio Soft

5 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 San Martín – Expreso Carena

5 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Autoestética Frau – La Escarapela de Lanús

 

DIVISIÓN “B”

3 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Comuna de Franck – Rincón del Hincha

3 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Tendenza Giovane – CECE

3 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Demonte Arquitectura – Real Bolivia

3 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 La 2003 SL – El Real

5 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Los Crack´s – Milenium Gym

5 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 ADN Seguridad Industrial – Avi Peperina

 

DIVISIÓN “C”

3 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Fachini – Aranda Construcciones

3 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Central – Los Piratas

5 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Hulk Gym – Despensa Gisela

5 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Carnadas Buen Pique – Paprika

5 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Andamios y Tub. Las Heras – Smart On

5 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Ferma – Farmacia Borgogno

 

DIVISIÓN “D”

3 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Brasería El Centro – Refugio

3 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Despensa Kari – Los Iriondos

3 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Llamby FC – Deja Vú

5 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Multiservicios Pujato – Don Satur F.C.

5 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Despensa El Angel – Rimor

5 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Gatito FC – Hogar Los Abuelos

 

DIVISIÓN  “E”

3 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Despensa La Esponja – Los Amigos

3 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Marginados FC – Los Carasucias

3 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Benjamín – CECE Sr.

3 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Alma Jugueterìa – Nutriar

5 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Apuka Tur – Despensa Itati

5 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Las Pulgas – Autoservicios Maru

 

DIVISIÓN “F”

3 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Seg. Grupo Kuchen – Los Pibes

3 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Manos de Tijera – Néstor Lagger Muebles

5 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Super Mayo – Transporte Depaolo

5 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Yeruvá – Eser Servicios

 

Posiciones:

 

DIVISIÓN “A”

1             •             San Martín         8             7             1             0             27           19           15

2             •             Buen Pique        8             6             1             1             27           13           13

3             •             Expreso Carena               8             5             2             1             32           8             12

4             •             Autoestética Frau           8             5             0             3             29           8             10

5             •             Sacachispas        8             3             3             2             21           4             9

6             •             Studio Soft         8             3             2             3             26           0             8

7             ↑           Recreativo          8             3             0             5             23           -4            6

8             ↓           Panadería La Sureña      8             3             0             5             20           -4            6

9             ↓           La Escarapela de Lanús 8             3             0             5             22           -5            6

10           ↓           Gotas de Vida   8             2             1             5             14           -9            5

11           •             Distribuidora Oggier       8             1             1             6             20           -13         3

12           •             MB Aberturas   8             1             1             6             21           -17         3

 

*Al finalizar el torneo se descontarán dos puntos al equipo «Distribuidora Oggier» por jugador mal incluido.

 

DIVISIÓN “B”

1             •             CECE      8             5             1             2             25           11           11

2             •             Avi Peperina      8             5             1             2             20           7             11

3             •             Los Crack´s         8             3             4             1             22           9             10

4             •             El Real   8             5             0             3             19           5             10

5             •             Comuna de Franck         8             4             1             3             23           8             9

6             •             Milenium Gym 8             3             2             3             21           -1            8

7             •             Rincón del Hincha           8             3             1             4             19           -1            7

8             •             Tendenza Giovane         8             3             0             5             21           -1            6

9             •             ADN      8             2             2             4             9             -6            6

10           •             Real Bolivia         8             2             2             4             18           -9            6

11           •             La 2003 SL           8             3             0             5             11           -10         6

12           •             Demonte Arquitectura 8             3             0             5             10           -12         6

 

DIVISIÓN “C”

1             •             Los Piratas          8             7             1             0             29           17           15

2             •             Carnadas Buen Pique    8             6             1             1             29           12           13

3             •             Las Heras            8             5             2             1             23           8             12

4             •             Hulk Gym            8             4             3             1             25           8             11

5             •             Smart On            8             3             3             2             18           3             9

6             •             Paprika 8             3             2             3             23           2             8

7             •             Despensa Gisela              8             2             2             4             22           3             6

8             •             Aranda Construcciones                8             3             0             5             19           -3            6

9             •             Farmacia Borgogno        8             2             1             5             22           -9            5

10           •             Ferma   8             2             1             5             17           -10         5

11           •             Central 8             0             4             4             13           -14         4

12           •             Fachini  8             1             0             7             12           -17         2

 

 

DIVISIÓN “D”

1             •             Gatito FC             8             7             0             1             27           14           14

2             •             Hogar Los Abuelos          8             6             1             1             24           15           13

3             •             Rimor    8             5             2             1             35           16           12

4             ↑           Brasería El Centro           8             5             1             2             19           7             11

5             ↓           Despensa Kari   8             5             0             3             26           3             10

6             ↓           Llamby FC           8             4             1             3             26           8             9

7             •             Deja Vú               8             4             0             4             23           3             8

8             •             Despensa El Angel          8             3             1             4             25           6             7

9             •             Multiservicios Pujato     8             2             0             6             15           -14         4

10           •             Refugio                8             2             0             6             12           -16         4

11           •             Los Iriondos       8             2             0             6             6             -17         4

12           •             Don Satur F.C.   8             0             0             8             10           -25         0

 

 

DIVISIÓN “E”

1             •             Apuka Tur           8             6             1             1             35           27           13

2             •             Los Carasucias   8             6             1             1             32           14           13

3             •             Despensa Itati  8             5             1             2             24           8             11

4             •             Marginados FC 8             3             3             2             25           5             9

5             ↑           Nutriar 8             3             3             2             29           4             9

6             ↑           Los Amigos         8             4             0             4             22           0             8

7             ↓           CECE Sr.               8             3             2             3             15           -4            8

8             ↑           Alma Jugueterìa              8             3             1             4             26           -3            7

9             ↑           Autoservicios Maru        8             3             1             4             18           -4            7

10           ↓           Las Pulgas           8             3             1             4             13           -15         7

11           •             Benjamín            8             1             1             6             12           -19         3

12           •             Despensa La Esponja     8             0             1             7             10           -13         1

*Al finalizar el torneo se le descontaran 2 (dos) puntos al equipo «Los Marginados» por sanción disciplinaria

 

DIVISIÓN “F”

1             •             Team Bear          8             7             1             0             55           43           15

2             •             Eser Servicios    8             5             3             0             23           12           13

3             •             Super Mayo       8             5             2             1             20           3             12

4             ↑           Los Pibes             8             4             0             4             26           9             8

5             •             Seg. Grupo Kuchen        8             4             0             4             18           3             8

6             ↓           Dulce Tentación               8             4             0             4             23           2             8

7             ↑           Néstor Lagger Muebles               8             3             2             3             12           1             8

8             ↓           Transporte De Paolo      8             4             0             4             16           0             8

9             ↑           Yeruvá  8             3             0             5             20           -4            6

10           ↓           Manos de Tijera              8             3             0             5             21           -9            6

11           •             El Rejunte           8             1             0             7             12           -22         2

12           •             Universal Sol     8             1             0             7             9             -38         2

*Al finalizar el torneo se descontarán dos puntos al equipo «Los Pibes» por jugador mal incluido

