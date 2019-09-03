Comienza la etapa de definiciones en la Liga 7

Esta martes 3 de septiembre se pondrá en marcha la novena fecha del segundo torneo del año en la Liga 7 de fútbol. La misma se cerrará el jueves 5 desde las 20 horas. Además te mostramos como están las distintas tablas de posiciones cuando restan pocas fechas para el final del torneo.
Así se jugará:
DIVISIÓN “A”
3 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 Sacachispas – Recreativo
3 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 MB Aberturas – Buen Pique
3 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Distribuidora Oggier – Studio Soft
5 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 3 San Martín – Expreso Carena
5 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 4 Autoestética Frau – La Escarapela de Lanús
DIVISIÓN “B”
3 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Comuna de Franck – Rincón del Hincha
3 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Tendenza Giovane – CECE
3 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 Demonte Arquitectura – Real Bolivia
3 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 La 2003 SL – El Real
5 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 5 Los Crack´s – Milenium Gym
5 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 3 ADN Seguridad Industrial – Avi Peperina
DIVISIÓN “C”
3 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Fachini – Aranda Construcciones
3 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Central – Los Piratas
5 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 3 Hulk Gym – Despensa Gisela
5 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Carnadas Buen Pique – Paprika
5 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Andamios y Tub. Las Heras – Smart On
5 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 6 Ferma – Farmacia Borgogno
DIVISIÓN “D”
3 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 4 Brasería El Centro – Refugio
3 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 5 Despensa Kari – Los Iriondos
3 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Llamby FC – Deja Vú
5 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 7 Multiservicios Pujato – Don Satur F.C.
5 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 4 Despensa El Angel – Rimor
5 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 5 Gatito FC – Hogar Los Abuelos
DIVISIÓN “E”
3 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Despensa La Esponja – Los Amigos
3 septiembre, 2019 9:00 pm Cancha 8 Marginados FC – Los Carasucias
3 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Benjamín – CECE Sr.
3 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 8 Alma Jugueterìa – Nutriar
5 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 6 Apuka Tur – Despensa Itati
5 septiembre, 2019 10:00 pm Cancha 7 Las Pulgas – Autoservicios Maru
DIVISIÓN “F”
3 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Seg. Grupo Kuchen – Los Pibes
3 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 8 Manos de Tijera – Néstor Lagger Muebles
5 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 6 Super Mayo – Transporte Depaolo
5 septiembre, 2019 8:00 pm Cancha 7 Yeruvá – Eser Servicios
Posiciones:
DIVISIÓN “A”
1 • San Martín 8 7 1 0 27 19 15
2 • Buen Pique 8 6 1 1 27 13 13
3 • Expreso Carena 8 5 2 1 32 8 12
4 • Autoestética Frau 8 5 0 3 29 8 10
5 • Sacachispas 8 3 3 2 21 4 9
6 • Studio Soft 8 3 2 3 26 0 8
7 ↑ Recreativo 8 3 0 5 23 -4 6
8 ↓ Panadería La Sureña 8 3 0 5 20 -4 6
9 ↓ La Escarapela de Lanús 8 3 0 5 22 -5 6
10 ↓ Gotas de Vida 8 2 1 5 14 -9 5
11 • Distribuidora Oggier 8 1 1 6 20 -13 3
12 • MB Aberturas 8 1 1 6 21 -17 3
*Al finalizar el torneo se descontarán dos puntos al equipo «Distribuidora Oggier» por jugador mal incluido.
DIVISIÓN “B”
1 • CECE 8 5 1 2 25 11 11
2 • Avi Peperina 8 5 1 2 20 7 11
3 • Los Crack´s 8 3 4 1 22 9 10
4 • El Real 8 5 0 3 19 5 10
5 • Comuna de Franck 8 4 1 3 23 8 9
6 • Milenium Gym 8 3 2 3 21 -1 8
7 • Rincón del Hincha 8 3 1 4 19 -1 7
8 • Tendenza Giovane 8 3 0 5 21 -1 6
9 • ADN 8 2 2 4 9 -6 6
10 • Real Bolivia 8 2 2 4 18 -9 6
11 • La 2003 SL 8 3 0 5 11 -10 6
12 • Demonte Arquitectura 8 3 0 5 10 -12 6
DIVISIÓN “C”
1 • Los Piratas 8 7 1 0 29 17 15
2 • Carnadas Buen Pique 8 6 1 1 29 12 13
3 • Las Heras 8 5 2 1 23 8 12
4 • Hulk Gym 8 4 3 1 25 8 11
5 • Smart On 8 3 3 2 18 3 9
6 • Paprika 8 3 2 3 23 2 8
7 • Despensa Gisela 8 2 2 4 22 3 6
8 • Aranda Construcciones 8 3 0 5 19 -3 6
9 • Farmacia Borgogno 8 2 1 5 22 -9 5
10 • Ferma 8 2 1 5 17 -10 5
11 • Central 8 0 4 4 13 -14 4
12 • Fachini 8 1 0 7 12 -17 2
DIVISIÓN “D”
1 • Gatito FC 8 7 0 1 27 14 14
2 • Hogar Los Abuelos 8 6 1 1 24 15 13
3 • Rimor 8 5 2 1 35 16 12
4 ↑ Brasería El Centro 8 5 1 2 19 7 11
5 ↓ Despensa Kari 8 5 0 3 26 3 10
6 ↓ Llamby FC 8 4 1 3 26 8 9
7 • Deja Vú 8 4 0 4 23 3 8
8 • Despensa El Angel 8 3 1 4 25 6 7
9 • Multiservicios Pujato 8 2 0 6 15 -14 4
10 • Refugio 8 2 0 6 12 -16 4
11 • Los Iriondos 8 2 0 6 6 -17 4
12 • Don Satur F.C. 8 0 0 8 10 -25 0
DIVISIÓN “E”
1 • Apuka Tur 8 6 1 1 35 27 13
2 • Los Carasucias 8 6 1 1 32 14 13
3 • Despensa Itati 8 5 1 2 24 8 11
4 • Marginados FC 8 3 3 2 25 5 9
5 ↑ Nutriar 8 3 3 2 29 4 9
6 ↑ Los Amigos 8 4 0 4 22 0 8
7 ↓ CECE Sr. 8 3 2 3 15 -4 8
8 ↑ Alma Jugueterìa 8 3 1 4 26 -3 7
9 ↑ Autoservicios Maru 8 3 1 4 18 -4 7
10 ↓ Las Pulgas 8 3 1 4 13 -15 7
11 • Benjamín 8 1 1 6 12 -19 3
12 • Despensa La Esponja 8 0 1 7 10 -13 1
*Al finalizar el torneo se le descontaran 2 (dos) puntos al equipo «Los Marginados» por sanción disciplinaria
DIVISIÓN “F”
1 • Team Bear 8 7 1 0 55 43 15
2 • Eser Servicios 8 5 3 0 23 12 13
3 • Super Mayo 8 5 2 1 20 3 12
4 ↑ Los Pibes 8 4 0 4 26 9 8
5 • Seg. Grupo Kuchen 8 4 0 4 18 3 8
6 ↓ Dulce Tentación 8 4 0 4 23 2 8
7 ↑ Néstor Lagger Muebles 8 3 2 3 12 1 8
8 ↓ Transporte De Paolo 8 4 0 4 16 0 8
9 ↑ Yeruvá 8 3 0 5 20 -4 6
10 ↓ Manos de Tijera 8 3 0 5 21 -9 6
11 • El Rejunte 8 1 0 7 12 -22 2
12 • Universal Sol 8 1 0 7 9 -38 2
*Al finalizar el torneo se descontarán dos puntos al equipo «Los Pibes» por jugador mal incluido