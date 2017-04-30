 MENU

Domingo, 30 de Abril · 09:27 Hs

30/04/2017 Comentarios (0) Vistas: 1127 Básquet, Deportes, Noticias

Se completa la fecha por el Argentino U19 en Esperanza

Almagro venció en el debut a Unión y Progreso por 67 a 64 y hoy define su continuidad cuando al mediodía enfrente a Sportivo Las Parejas en el “Nido de las Águilas”. 

 

FECHA 1

P2 SPORTIVO LAS PAREJAS 73 vs. ATLETICO RAFAELA 70

P1 ALMAGRO ESPERANZA 67 vs. UNION Y PROGRESO 64

FECHA 2

P4 SPORTIVO LAS PAREJAS 84 vs. UNION Y PROGRESO 86

P3 ATLETICO RAFAELA vs. ALMAGRO ESPZA SAB 15/4 a las 21

FECHA 3

P5 UNION Y PROGRESO vs. ATLETICO RAFAELA DOM 16/4 a las 10

P6 SPORTIVO LAS PAREJAS vs. ALMAGRO ESPZA. DOM 16/4 a las 12

 

