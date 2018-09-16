DeportesFútbol

Formativas LEF: Se jugó la octava fecha de la serie de Copas

Este sábado se jugaron 40 partidos en la serie competitiva con 27 juegos por las Copas de Oro y 13 por las Copas de Plata. Dos partidos de quinta división fueron las goleadas de la fecha por 7 a 0.

Aquí todos los resultados y sus goleadores en los partidos disputados durante este sábado en toda la región:

ORO 5TA 6TA 7MA
SM Progreso

Central SC

 0

7 Nasta Lx2 – Schoen x2- Scaglia – Terragni – Ovando

 2 Rudolf Enear y Ramírez Tomas

0

 1 Acosta Alexander

1 Bartole Mateo
D Elisa

Alumni

 1 Meurzet Julio

2 Coronel Esteban y Sánchez Sergio

 5 Casa Julián x4 y Diaz Aron

0

 1Methey Juan

2 Bionda Nahuel x2
Defensores

Atl Franck

 2 Zacarías Rodrigo x2

3 Garello, Yossen y Otonelli E/C

 0

3 Garrelo Francisco x2 Gauna Javier

 0

3 Schinner – Pillonel – Diaz
Sta Clara

San Lorenzo

 3 Paredes Alan x3

1 Bertotti Ezequiel

 2 Madera Gabriel – Burgatte Brandon

2 Roldan Juan – Wilhmeier Tomas

 1 Kifel Alexander

3 Klempnow – Leguizamón – Montu
US Domingo

Boca

 7 De Gregorio x3 Corazza x2 Cárdenas Hernández

0

 5 Geambeau x2 Gauna Dándolo Sterzer

1 Gutiérrez Tomas

 1 Nagel Juan

1 Pereyra Exequiel
Atl Sarmiento

Arg López

 2 Letheros Roberto y Stiez Santiago

2 Sottocorno Fabricio x2

 1 Juárez Laureano

1 Gálvez Ayrton

 5 Weidmann x2 Karl Kroling Weder

1 Perez Jeremias
Arg Franck

Juv Paiva

 3 Abarrategui – Garelick – Lancoski

0

 1 Monzon Juan

1 Blanco Nicolas

 1 Gatti Igancio

0
Unión Esp

A Pilar

 2 Gatti Fabricio y Candia Leonardo

1 Theler Ignacio

 0

2 Schunk Juan y Malatini Juan

 2 Coria Lucio y Salvatierra Tiago

0
Mitre

Libertad SJN

 0

2 Kunz Axel x2

 0

1 Ambort Enzo

 1 Otterstaett Alejo

0

 

PLATA

L Nelson

AD Juventud

 2 Visetti Matías y Romero Martin

5 Graoner x2, Ríos, Weiner y Letheros

 1 Barbero Carlos

0

 1 Masnaghi Joaquin

0
JU Felicia

Atl Felicia

 1 Bircher José María

1 Meier Luciano

 0

1 Furlotti Daniel

 0

0
Atl Franck Jr

IS Agustín

 ———————————

———————————

 ———————————

———————————

 5 Garcia x2 – Nessier – Lopez- Baleis

0
Libertad Jr

JU Humboldt

 ———————————

———————————

 ———————————

———————————

 4Imvinkelried Franzen Keller Sattler

2 Perren Sergio y Brunas Roman
D Gessler

Sportivo

 ———————————

———————————

 ———————————

———————————

 4 Leguiza Nicolás x3 y Hoyo Juan

3 Raminy Maxi x2 y Raminy Joel
S Lorenzo In

Ctral SC Jr

 ———————————

———————————

 ———————————

———————————

 0

0
DF Sarmiento

D Grütly

 ———————————

———————————

 0

0

 3 Castillo – Caussa – Arnaudo

1 Lopez Maximiliano
Belgrano

U Progresista

 ———————————

———————————

 2 Cardozo José x2

1 Duarte Guillermo

 ———————————

 

