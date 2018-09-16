Formativas LEF: Se jugó la octava fecha de la serie de Copas

Aquí todos los resultados y sus goleadores en los partidos disputados durante este sábado en toda la región:
|ORO
|5TA
|6TA
|7MA
|SM Progreso
Central SC
|0
7 Nasta Lx2 – Schoen x2- Scaglia – Terragni – Ovando
|2 Rudolf Enear y Ramírez Tomas
0
|1 Acosta Alexander
1 Bartole Mateo
|D Elisa
Alumni
|1 Meurzet Julio
2 Coronel Esteban y Sánchez Sergio
|5 Casa Julián x4 y Diaz Aron
0
|1Methey Juan
2 Bionda Nahuel x2
|Defensores
Atl Franck
|2 Zacarías Rodrigo x2
3 Garello, Yossen y Otonelli E/C
|0
3 Garrelo Francisco x2 Gauna Javier
|0
3 Schinner – Pillonel – Diaz
|Sta Clara
San Lorenzo
|3 Paredes Alan x3
1 Bertotti Ezequiel
|2 Madera Gabriel – Burgatte Brandon
2 Roldan Juan – Wilhmeier Tomas
|1 Kifel Alexander
3 Klempnow – Leguizamón – Montu
|US Domingo
Boca
|7 De Gregorio x3 Corazza x2 Cárdenas Hernández
0
|5 Geambeau x2 Gauna Dándolo Sterzer
1 Gutiérrez Tomas
|1 Nagel Juan
1 Pereyra Exequiel
|Atl Sarmiento
Arg López
|2 Letheros Roberto y Stiez Santiago
2 Sottocorno Fabricio x2
|1 Juárez Laureano
1 Gálvez Ayrton
|5 Weidmann x2 Karl Kroling Weder
1 Perez Jeremias
|Arg Franck
Juv Paiva
|3 Abarrategui – Garelick – Lancoski
0
|1 Monzon Juan
1 Blanco Nicolas
|1 Gatti Igancio
0
|Unión Esp
A Pilar
|2 Gatti Fabricio y Candia Leonardo
1 Theler Ignacio
|0
2 Schunk Juan y Malatini Juan
|2 Coria Lucio y Salvatierra Tiago
0
|Mitre
Libertad SJN
|0
2 Kunz Axel x2
|0
1 Ambort Enzo
|1 Otterstaett Alejo
0
PLATA
|L Nelson
AD Juventud
|2 Visetti Matías y Romero Martin
5 Graoner x2, Ríos, Weiner y Letheros
|1 Barbero Carlos
0
|1 Masnaghi Joaquin
0
|JU Felicia
Atl Felicia
|1 Bircher José María
1 Meier Luciano
|0
1 Furlotti Daniel
|0
0
|Atl Franck Jr
IS Agustín
|5 Garcia x2 – Nessier – Lopez- Baleis
0
|Libertad Jr
JU Humboldt
|4Imvinkelried Franzen Keller Sattler
2 Perren Sergio y Brunas Roman
|D Gessler
Sportivo
|4 Leguiza Nicolás x3 y Hoyo Juan
3 Raminy Maxi x2 y Raminy Joel
|S Lorenzo In
Ctral SC Jr
|0
0
|DF Sarmiento
D Grütly
|0
0
|3 Castillo – Caussa – Arnaudo
1 Lopez Maximiliano
|Belgrano
U Progresista
|2 Cardozo José x2
1 Duarte Guillermo
