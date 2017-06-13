El Karting del Río Salado pasó por Santa Clara

Con pilotos y equipos de Esperanza se desarrolló el domingo en el circuito “David Dondoni Hijo” de la localidad de Santa Clara de Buena Vista la quinta fecha del Karting del Río Salado. Enzo Gorosito se quedó con la final del Superpromo.
El prolijo trazado de Santa Clara de Buena Vista recibió la quinta fecha del Karting del Río Salado con presencia de pilotos de Esperanza. Entre los competidores esto Enzo Gorosito, ganandor en una de las categorías, Fabián Gorosito, Ricardo Bertero y Rodigo Zehnder.
Los resultados finales en cada una de las finales:
Libre Internacional
Final B
1 112 Caballero, Fabian Casilda 9 6;52,786
2 99 Donet, Lucas San Jeronimo N 9 6;55,128 2,342
3 75 Torresi, Hernan G. Cda. De Gomez 9 6;55,947 3,161
4 20 Ferrari, Matias Sunchales 9 6;56,353 3,567
5 121 Rinaudo, Jonatan Amstrong 9 6;57,302 4,516
6 51 Cravero, Nicolas Sunchales 9 6;57,363 4,577
7 24 Bertero, Ricardo L. Esperanza 9 6;57,974 5,188
8 39 Raimondi, Brian F. Galvez 9 6;59,219 6,433
9 16 Barra, Damian Sunchales 9 6;59,698 6,912
10 47 Cassina, Oscar Galvez 9 7;07,805 15,019
11 14 Cingolani, Fernando Maria Susana 5 3;50,318 4VUELTAS
12 27 Muller, Elias M. Humboldt 1 2;14,245 8VUELTAS
13 57 Meroi, Santiago R. Rafaela
Final A
1 3 Hetzer, Agustin San Francisco 15 11;13,325
2 2 Bonvin, Matias D. Sunchales 15 11;17,400 4,075
3 62 Penezone, Javier Sunchales 15 11;18,765 5,440
4 111 Santinelli, Emiliano Casilda 15 11;20,223 6,898
5 4 Vinciguerra, Tomas S.C.de B.Vista 15 11;21,089 7,764
6 74 Cardoso, Tomas Cda.De Gomez 15 11;22,190 8,865
7 11 Brechbuhl, Damian Humboldt 15 11;25,826 12,501
8 66 Gorosito, Enzo Esperanza 15 11;27,106 13,781
9 6 Bossi, Juan Devoto 15 11;27,597 14,272
10 13 Brechbuhl, Brian Humboldt 15 11;29,247 15,922
11 77 Fernandez, Tomas San Jorge 15 11;30,329 17,004
12 31 Maina, Alexis E. Rafaela 15 11;32,749 19,424
13 8 Chiavon, Maximiliano Franck 15 11;33,686 20,361
14 9 Reinero, Bruno San Francisco 15 11;33,886 20,561
15 71 Brezzo, Tomas Brikmann 15 11;34,587 21,262
16 123 Rinaudo, Leandro Amstrong 15 11;42,272 28,947
17 7 Germani, Sergio Tostado
18 202 Forzani, Leandro Esmeralda
4T Mayor
1 8 Amherdt, Franco Franck 15 12;09,719
2 18 Bonansea, Dino O. San C. Centro 15 12;09,842 0,123
3 12 Degiorgio, Michael Franck 15 12;10,366 0,647
4 35 Esper, Francisco Reconquista 15 12;13,253 3,534
5 60 Mondino, Sebastian Coronel Fraga 15 12;17,618 7,899
6 9 Zehnder, Rodrigo Esperanza 15 12;17,747 8,028
7 7 Paoletti, Maria B. Sarmiento 15 12;18,356 8,637
8 14 Surmuler, Brian San J. Norte 15 12;18,906 9,187
9 22 Drusini, Damian Galvez 15 12;18,913 9,194
10 4 Sanchez, Mauro El Tio 15 12;20,859 11,140
11 6 Berlincourt, Nadir Franck 15 12;21,974 12,255
12 23 Degiorgio, Leonel Franck 15 12;22,368 12,649
13 5 Prone, Ticiano San C. Centro 15 12;27,131 17,412
14 27 Pffeifer, Mauricio G. Franck 15 12;28,235 18,516
15 11 Odasso, Martin San C. Centro 15 12;31,490 21,771
16 38 Allasino, Matias San Francisco 15 12;34,717 24,998
17 10 Merki, Claudio Franck 15 12;45,660 35,941
18 89 Airaudo, Ariel Rafaela 15 12;51,905 42,186
19 2 Bacci, Federico San Francisco 12 10;12,102 3VUELTAS
20 49 Madoery JuanM. Grutty 6 9 VUELTAS
21 37 Eberhardt, Daniel O. Franck
Sapucay Superpromo
1 66 Gorosito, Enzo Esperanza 15 11;31,188
2 89 Forzani, Leandro Esmeralda 15 11;34,738 3,550
3 84 Espasandin, Leandro San Francisco 15 11;38,554 7,366
4 3 Degiorgio, Alexis C. Franck 15 11;39,327 8,139
5 90 Muller, Elias Humbolt 15 11;41,068 9,880
6 9 Ghiotti, Agustin D. Rafaela 15 11;43,289 12,101
7 19 Bellich, Lucas P. del Leon 15 11;44,282 13,094
8 6 Funes, Matias Santo Tome 15 11;45,071 13,883
9 10 Zandalazini, Federico Villa Elisa 15 11;48,199 17,011
10 55 Comelli, Carlos Devoto 15 11;54,653 23,465
11 73 Ardusso, Javier L. Rafalea 15 11;59,216 28,028
12 26 Bersani, Claudio Ruben P. Irigoyen 15 12;01,780 30,592
13 38 Bork, Mauricio Rafaela 15 12;06,635 35,447
14 21 Gil, Nicolas Rafaela 15 12;07,046 35,858
15 29 Colombetti, Sergio Sunchales 15 12;14,834 43,646
16 18 Minetti, Esteban Rafaela 15 12;15,834 44,646
17 56 Carrizo, Hernan Rafaela 15 12;25,166 53,978
18 8 Donna, Nahuel Franck 14 10;57,937 1 vuelta
19 4 Hetzer, Agustin San Francisco 14 11;52,633 1 vuelta
20 2 Zehnder, Teo Osvaldo Humboldt 6 4;38,212 9 vueltas
4T Senior
1 12 Magnano, Fernando San Francisco 15 12;00,490
2 51 Ceaglio, Joaquin Cnia Belgrano 15 12;00,739 0,249
3 66 Tossolini, David Galvez 15 12;05,048 4,558
4 2 Sangalli, Gabriel Humboldt 15 12;05,972 5,482
5 29 Levita, Alejandro Esperanza 15 12;06,305 5,815
6 1 Gorosito, Fabian Esperanza 15 12;08,739 8,249
7 5 Bertero, Ricardo L. Esperanza 15 12;08,939 8,449
8 6 Riga, Juan D. Santa Fe 15 12;09,443 8,953
9 22 Degiorgio, Fernando Franck 15 12;17,470 16,980
10 43 Boschetti, Alejandro Rafaela 15 12;25,225 24,735
11 201 Forzani, Roberto Esmeralda 13 10;27,617 2VUELTAS
4T Junior
1 23 Carrera, Mateo Carlos Pellegr 15 11;56,713
2 6 Scaglia, Matias Lopez 15 12;01,009 4,296
3 8 Gallego, Valentin Santo Tome 15 12;02,680 5,967
4 4 Lescano, Fernando Monte Vera 15 12;03,477 6,764
5 24 Ghirardotti, Agustin Morteros 15 12;06,218 9,505
6 7 Panero, Lucas Ramona 15 12;07,091 10,378
7 12 Monticone, Bruno Brinkmann 15 12;08,200 11,487
8 14 Trejo, Nicolas Rafaela 15 12;09,574 12,861
9 11 Pisani, Matias N. Monte Vera 15 12;16,188 19,475
10 27 Fernandez, Agustin San Jorge 15 12;17,173 20,460
11 212 Vaira, Santiago San Francisco 15 12;18,442 21,729
12 18 Romero, Gregorio I. San J. Norte 15 12;21,694 24,981
13 3 Fernandez, Thomas San Jorge 12 10;07,240 3VUELTAS
14 15 Valeriano, Lautaro Rafaela 3 2;32,975 12VUELTAS
110 CC Escuela
1 4 Rodriguez, Lucio Tacural 11 9;08,066
2 1 Germani Giordana, Matias Tostado 11 9;09,408 1,342
3 2 Dominino, Santino Rafaela 11 9;15,021 6,955
4 19 Druettta, Matias Carlos Pelegri 11 9;16,325 8,259
5 3 Nicola, Agustin G. Rafaela 11 9;16,365 8,299
6 7 Fenoglio, Marco Rafaela 11 9;20,431 12,365
7 10 Cipolat, Nereo Rafaela 11 9;27,969 19,903
8 14 Sella, Bautista Rafaela 11 9;28,735 20,669
9 11 Raimondi, Lucio L. Lopez 11 9;32,566 24,500
10 9 Lescano, Alvaro Monte Vera 11 9;34,904 26,838
11 8 Hetzer, Jose L. San Francisco 11 9;37,980 29,914
12 169 Mazzoni, Valentino San Carlos C. 11 9;54,713 46,647
13 18 Calcabrin, Antonio Rafaela 11 9;56,423 48,357
150CC Kayak
1 1 Vinciguerra, Tomas S.C.de B.Vista 15 11;53,602
2 4 Chiavon, Maximiliano Franck 15 11;54,073 0,471
3 112 Boero, Facundo Carlos Pelegri 15 11;55,551 1,949
4 3 Erni, Adrian Franck 15 11;56,074 2,472
5 12 Caglieris, Cesar Cnel. Fraga 15 11;57,731 4,129
6 55 Zehnder, Teo O. Humboldt 15 12;01,969 8,367
7 75 Meroi, Santiago R. Ricardone 15 12;04,993 11,391
8 32 Bosio, Guillermo San Francisco 15 12;09,123 15,521
9 7 Stegmayer, Fabian A. Las Tunas 15 12;09,321 15,719
10 27 Pansa, Eric San Francisco 15 12;09,923 16,321
11 10 Barra, Ramiro Sunchales 15 12;10,113 16,511
12 64 Heit,German Cnia Belgrano 15 12;11,157 17,555
13 50 Tessari, Juan Ig. Galvez 15 12;11,238 17,636
14 200 Heit, Matias Cnia Belgrano 15 12;11,729 18,127
15 59 Rodriguez, Manuel Tacural 15 12;13,240 19,638
16 101 Daniele, Gaston Chipion 15 12;15,860 22,258
17 33 Montina, Juan Manuel Galvez 15 12;16,370 22,768
18 11 Sella, Cristian Rafaela 10 7;55,950 10VUELTAS
19 38 Marquez, Tomas El Trebol 9 7;17,853 6VUELTAS
20 23 Garetto, Fabian San Francisco 9 7;29,062 6VUELTAS
21 13 Balletti, Pablo Rafaela
Foto: Diego Logioco.
