 MENU

Domingo, 16 de Abril · 08:57 Hs

16/04/2017 Comentarios (0) Vistas: 1246 Básquet, Deportes, Noticias

Almagro comenzó su participación en el Argentino U19

Este fin de semana en Las Parejas el equipo U19 de Almagro comenzó su participación en la etapa provincial del torneo donde saldrán dos que disputarán la etapa nacional.

 

Los esperancinos comenzaron ganándole a Unión y Progreso por 74 a 67 y luego cayeron frente a Atlético Rafaela por 61 a 58. Este domingo enfrentan a los locales de Sportivo.

 

ZONA H

IDA: 15 Y 16 DE ABRIL SEDE: SPORTIVO LAS PAREJAS

REV: 29 Y 30 DE ABRIL SEDE: ALMAGRO DE ESPERANZA

FECHA 1

P1 ALMAGRO ESPERANZA 74 vs. UNION Y PROGRESO 67

P2 SPORTIVO LAS PAREJAS 80 vs. ATLETICO RAFAELA SAB 64

FECHA 2

P3 ATLETICO RAFAELA 61 vs. ALMAGRO ESPZA 58

P4 SPORTIVO LAS PAREJAS 78 vs. UNION Y PROGRESO 71

FECHA 3

P5 UNION Y PROGRESO vs. ATLETICO RAFAELA DOM 16/4 a las 10

P6 SPORTIVO LAS PAREJAS vs. ALMAGRO ESPZA. DOM 16/4 a las 12

 

 

Fuente y Foto FEBA

 

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Pin on PinterestShare on LinkedInBuffer this pageFlattr the authorShare on RedditEmail this to someoneDigg thisShare on StumbleUponShare on TumblrPrint this page

Etiquetas: , , ,

» Básquet, Deportes, Noticias » Almagro comenzó su participación en el Argentino U19

Noticias relacionadas

Comentarios cerrados.