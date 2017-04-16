Almagro comenzó su participación en el Argentino U19

Este fin de semana en Las Parejas el equipo U19 de Almagro comenzó su participación en la etapa provincial del torneo donde saldrán dos que disputarán la etapa nacional.
Los esperancinos comenzaron ganándole a Unión y Progreso por 74 a 67 y luego cayeron frente a Atlético Rafaela por 61 a 58. Este domingo enfrentan a los locales de Sportivo.
ZONA H
IDA: 15 Y 16 DE ABRIL SEDE: SPORTIVO LAS PAREJAS
REV: 29 Y 30 DE ABRIL SEDE: ALMAGRO DE ESPERANZA
FECHA 1
P1 ALMAGRO ESPERANZA 74 vs. UNION Y PROGRESO 67
P2 SPORTIVO LAS PAREJAS 80 vs. ATLETICO RAFAELA SAB 64
FECHA 2
P3 ATLETICO RAFAELA 61 vs. ALMAGRO ESPZA 58
P4 SPORTIVO LAS PAREJAS 78 vs. UNION Y PROGRESO 71
FECHA 3
P5 UNION Y PROGRESO vs. ATLETICO RAFAELA DOM 16/4 a las 10
P6 SPORTIVO LAS PAREJAS vs. ALMAGRO ESPZA. DOM 16/4 a las 12
