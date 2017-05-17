Almagro B el único esperancino ganador del martes

Venció en Esperanza a Unión Santo Tomé por 75 a 68 y extendió la serie a un tercer juego. Almagro A perdió en Santa Fe frente a Regatas por la reclasificación del Dos Orillas y Alma Juniors cayó ante Olimpia en Paraná por 57 a 53.
TORNEO DOS ORILLAS “LUIS ZOFF-MARIO CIPRIANI
MARTES 16 DE MAYO
RECLASIFICACIÓN – ZONA A1
Unión (SF) 88 – Sanjustino 73 (49-40) Serie 1-0
Echagüe 72 – Rowing A 58 (35-24) Serie 1-0
Olimpia 57 – Alma Juniors 53 (32-25) Serie 1-0
Regatas (SF) 87 – Almagro 73 (46-38) Serie 1-1
RONDA PERMANENCIA- ZONA A1
Sionista 60 – Estudiantes A 64 Serie 0-2
República del Oeste 60 – Ciclista 62 (33-40) Serie 0-2
Macabi 81 – Recreativo A 60 (39-31) Serie 2-0
MIÉRCOLES 17 DE MAYO
22.00 Banco Provincial (0) vs.Colón (SF) (1)
PLAYOFFS POR EL ASCENSO – ZONA A2
Talleres 81 – El Quillá 56 (40-30) Serie 1-0
Rivadavia B 62 – Unión (Crespo) 70 (31-26 y 57-57) Serie 0-2
Regatas Coronda 60 – Estudiantes B 55 (34-23) Serie 1-1
Almagro 75 – CUST 68 (37-36) Serie 1-1
COPA DE BRONCE
Quique 83 – Paracao 59 (46-28) Serie 2-0
Recreativo B 66 – Kimberley 76 (21-28) Serie 1-1
Diamantino 76 – Santa Rosa 66 Serie 1-1
MIÉRCOLES 17 DE MAYO
21.30 Rowing B (1) – Patronato (0)
Etiquetas: ALMA JUNIORS, almagro, basquet, DOS ORILLAS